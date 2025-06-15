26 thought-provoking photos take you back to Leeds in 1994

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

This open plan office in Leeds offered a glimpse into the future.

First Direct, the telephone bank, unveiled its new base at Stourton. The 153,000 sq ft building occupied a 14 acre site and would eventually house 1,400 staff on a vast ‘trading floor’ the size of Wembley football pitch. This was Leeds in 1994 and is one of 26 photos charting the stories which were making the news during the 12 months. City centre shopping scenes and landmarks are featured as well as memories from the suburbs with Roundhay Park, Middleton, Swillington and Belle Isle. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The open plan office for First Direct ,the telephone bank at Stourton.

1. Stourton

The open plan office for First Direct ,the telephone bank at Stourton. | PA Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Shoppers on Lands Lane in November 1994.

2. Leeds city centre

Shoppers on Lands Lane in November 1994. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
TV chef Keith Floyd was at Austicks in July 1994 to sign copies of his new book. He is pictured with fan Mary Wainwright from Mirfield.

3. Leeds city centre

TV chef Keith Floyd was at Austicks in July 1994 to sign copies of his new book. He is pictured with fan Mary Wainwright from Mirfield. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
This is Geoff Bounds who was in charge of a project to end the problems at the West End of Leeds City Station. Pictured in January 1994.

4. Leeds city centre

This is Geoff Bounds who was in charge of a project to end the problems at the West End of Leeds City Station. Pictured in January 1994. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
These Leeds Grammar School pupils were walking tall in January 1994. Over the last seven years they had raised nearly £100,000 from sponsored walks.

5. Headingley

These Leeds Grammar School pupils were walking tall in January 1994. Over the last seven years they had raised nearly £100,000 from sponsored walks. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Leeds boxer Henry Wharton was hard at work in the gym in February 1994 ahead of his latest bout.

6. Henry Wharton

Leeds boxer Henry Wharton was hard at work in the gym in February 1994 ahead of his latest bout. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice