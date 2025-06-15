First Direct, the telephone bank, unveiled its new base at Stourton. The 153,000 sq ft building occupied a 14 acre site and would eventually house 1,400 staff on a vast ‘trading floor’ the size of Wembley football pitch. This was Leeds in 1994 and is one of 26 photos charting the stories which were making the news during the 12 months. City centre shopping scenes and landmarks are featured as well as memories from the suburbs with Roundhay Park, Middleton, Swillington and Belle Isle. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia