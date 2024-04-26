The gallery transports you back to 1899, a year which saw a city building for the future. It was a 12 months which featured the relaying of tram lines in the city centre as well as an extension to Kirkgate Market and the opening of the headquarters of the Yorkshire Banking Company. Construction work was also been carried out in the suburbs including Hunslet and Woodhouse. The images are are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
The junction of Briggate and Boar Lane during the relaying of tram tracks in 1899. The tracks were made at Hunslet Steel Works and laid out in a network. The spaces were filled with end grain wood blocks in this particular area instead of the usual stone setts in an effort to reduce noise. In the background is the spire of the Holy Trinity Church. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A cottage on Woodhouse Moor pictured in July 1899. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A Leeds City Tramway's Overhead Wire Trolley outside the Kirkstall Road Tram Depot in July 1899. Also known as a tower wagon or derrick, it was used to carry out repairs to overhead wiring. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view of generating equipment in the Leeds Tramways Electricity Station from DSeptember 1899. It . opened in 1897 and work continued as demand for supply grew. Leeds Tramway system was powered from here. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The headquarters of the Yorkshire Banking Company on the corner of Boar Lane and Bishopgate. The building opened in June 1899 and was designed by W.W. Gwyther. Built from granite, the building is ornamental with Corinthian columns and balustrading. The City of Leeds insignia is above the door showing the three owls, three stars and the fleece. The building is topped with a copper dome which is 40 feet in diameter with an iron corona containing a skylight in the centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Interior of the headquarters of the Yorkshire Banking Company shortly after its opening in June 1899. The interior walls were decorated with pale turquoise egg shell glazed tiles with a Numidian marble dado. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
