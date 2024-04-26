The gallery transports you back to 1899, a year which saw a city building for the future. It was a 12 months which featured the relaying of tram lines in the city centre as well as an extension to Kirkgate Market and the opening of the headquarters of the Yorkshire Banking Company. Construction work was also been carried out in the suburbs including Hunslet and Woodhouse. The images are are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails