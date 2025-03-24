15 thought-provoking photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1960s

These photos take you back to 1960s, a decade which brought enormous social and economic change and heralded the start of high density living for a generation of residents. It was also the end of an era for Burmantofts Pottery, a manufacturer of ceramic pipes and construction materials, after close on 100 years of production had ended in 1957. The Woodpecker junction, pub culture and site of what would become Agnes Stewart Church of England High School are all featured in this nostalgic trip down memory lane. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia