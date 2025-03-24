15 thought-provoking photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1960s

These photos take you back to 1960s, a decade which brought enormous social and economic change and heralded the start of high density living for a generation of residents. It was also the end of an era for Burmantofts Pottery, a manufacturer of ceramic pipes and construction materials, after close on 100 years of production had ended in 1957. The Woodpecker junction, pub culture and site of what would become Agnes Stewart Church of England High School are all featured in this nostalgic trip down memory lane. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Burmantofts in the 1960s
St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church standing at Woodpecker Junction. The coaches are in New York Road, the properties to the right are in Burmantofts Street, Marsh Lane goes off from the bottom left-hand corner and York Road is the junction at the right edge. The Woodpecker pub, after which the junction is named, is off camera, bottom edge. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Burmantofts in the 1960s
Land at the rear of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in May/June 1964. In the background, with the arched projection, is Marsh Lane Goods Station. In the centre old properties still stand including those in Moody's Yard and Lyndhurst Street. The land became the site of Agnes Stewart C of E High School. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Burmantofts in the 1960s
Accommodation Road is on the left, Nippet Terrace has an off-licence shop on the corner which was number 82 Accommodation Road. Next right is number 78, a greengrocers business run by E. and Harold Ward. This is the corner with Nippet Street, which is on the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Burmantofts in the 1960s
Minister for Housoing and Local Government, Rt Hon Dr Charles Hill MP, is pictured inspecting slums in Burmantofts in July 1962. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Burmantofts in the 1960s
A window cleaner is at work on a bedroom window on Perth Street in May 1960. To the right children play outside. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Burmantofts in the 1960s
St. Mary's Lane, at the junction with Rider Street in May 1960. At the right edge part of the Parochial Hall can be seen, belonging to St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. Land is in the process of being cleared and was to become the site of Agnes Stewart C. of E. High School. In the background flats in Rigton Approach are visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
