It was a sacrifice make in the name of progress.

The Lloyds Arms on Duke Street, by the corner with York Street, welcomed generations of revellers stretching back at least 1817.

During the early 1910s the landlord of the watering hole allowed the elephants from Bostock’s Circus to be scrubbed and hosed down in his stable yard. They performed on spare land opposite the pub which is now the site of Leeds Bus Station.

The Lloyds Arms pictured in 1992. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Last orders were called for the final time in 1994 when the pub was demolished to make way for the building of the inner city loop road.

Your YEP ventured down to the site of the Lloyds Arms and produced this video report on memories and what stands in its place today.

