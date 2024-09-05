Lloyds Arms: The story behind the Leeds pub demolished to build the city 'loop'
The Lloyds Arms on Duke Street, by the corner with York Street, welcomed generations of revellers stretching back at least 1817.
During the early 1910s the landlord of the watering hole allowed the elephants from Bostock’s Circus to be scrubbed and hosed down in his stable yard. They performed on spare land opposite the pub which is now the site of Leeds Bus Station.
Last orders were called for the final time in 1994 when the pub was demolished to make way for the building of the inner city loop road.
Your YEP ventured down to the site of the Lloyds Arms and produced this video report on memories and what stands in its place today.
YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.