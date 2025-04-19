The story of the Leeds mill that Benjamin built

Bean Ing Mills was built by industrialist Benjamin Gott and dates back to 1792. It became the world's first factory for woollen manufacture In 1800, as many as 1,000 local people were employed on the site which made blankets for British troops. The building was expanded in 1829 fronting onto Wellington Street in the city centre, but the factory drew criticism for the amount of pollution it created. Changes to the way textiles were produced in the surrounding area, with other towns competing, saw the end of Gott’s empire in about 1870. The complex was demolished in the 1960s and replaced with your Yorkshire Evening Post headquarters complete with clock tower. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting its rise and fall. READ MORE: The story of the first and final public execution in Leeds in front of 100,000 people LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia