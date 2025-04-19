The story of the Leeds mill that Benjamin built

Bean Ing Mills was built by industrialist Benjamin Gott and dates back to 1792. It became the world's first factory for woollen manufacture In 1800, as many as 1,000 local people were employed on the site which made blankets for British troops. The building was expanded in 1829 fronting onto Wellington Street in the city centre, but the factory drew criticism for the amount of pollution it created. Changes to the way textiles were produced in the surrounding area, with other towns competing, saw the end of Gott’s empire in about 1870. The complex was demolished in the 1960s and replaced with your Yorkshire Evening Post headquarters complete with clock tower. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting its rise and fall. READ MORE: The story of the first and final public execution in Leeds in front of 100,000 people LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia
1. Bean Ing Mills
Enjoy these photo memories of Bean Ings Mill. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Bean Ing Mills
The mill's outer courtyard in July 1963. The four storey building incorporates some of the oldest parts of the mills, dating from 1792/93. The wooden structure which juts out at third floor level was intended to let in additional light for the mending process. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Bean Ing Mills
The inner courtyard with the buildings constructed around a quadrangle. On the right, some of the structure dates back to 1792/3. It is topped by a clock turret and cuppola. An interesting building, seen centrally, is the circular gasometer house with a diameter of 44 feet, over 13 metres. It is sited in the inner yard and has an iron domed roof. It was later used as a metal and wood working shop on the removal of the gas holder. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bean Ing Mills
The building to the left stands on the north side of the quadrangle and is 300 feet long, approx 90 metres, and 20 feet wide, 6 metres. It is 4 storeys in height and the two upper storeys housed the burling and mending departments. The section of building including the clock tower is the oldest part of the mills, dating from 1793/94. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bean Ing Mills
Right of centre is the iron dome of the unusual gasometer house in the inner courtyard, dated circa 1830. Left of centre is the open belfry which tops the 1829 Wellington Street frontage. The dome and clock tower of the Town Hall can be faintly seen in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bean Ing Mills
The now derelict Twilling Department pictured shortly before demolition in July 1963. Note the timber construction of the first floor and old type of transmission shaftings. A sign on the far wall says "Finishing Department Only". Twilling was a particular kind of weave affecting the texture and appearance of finished cloth. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.