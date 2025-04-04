Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was reported in the Leeds Mercury as 'a sad and horrible picture of humanity.'

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds of between 80,000 and 100,000 spectators turned out to witness the first and last public execution in Leeds.

Joseph Myers and James Sargisson viewed light of day for the last time outside the walls of Armley Gaol on September 10, 1864.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair had both been found guilty of murder. Myers had tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat, but "surgical skill" was used to save him for his "just" end.

Armley Gaol in December 202 clearly showing the bricked - up tunnel in the prison boundary wall. This is where Joseph Myers and James Sargisson would have emerged onto the Gaol Field to view the light of day for the last time. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Reporters from the Leeds Mercury newspaper were at the scene and described the public hangings in vivid detail.

"The preparations at the prison for the execution were completed on Saturday morning and ample provision was made for the preservation of order among the crowd which, even on the previous night, began to occupy the field in front of the gaol and the road which leads up to it's gate. The scaffold had been erected during the day, but it was not until morning that its limbs were screened by the black cloth, which to some extent was also to hide the wretched men when they stood upon the drop, from the crowd beneath.

“The barricades on either side served in some measure to avert the gaze of the spectators, and were a safeguard against any eruption within the boundary wall which they might make".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the hour of the execution approached, the spectators continued to pour in, in large numbers until the wide open space in front of the gaol and every available spot around were occupied.

“The roof of every house and mill, walls and even the lamp-posts were thronged with those anxious to witness the execution and there could not have been less than 80,000 to 100,000 people present".

"There were also some hundreds of spectators on the Burley Road and near Woodhouse Moor, but they would be unable, except with the aid of glasses, to witness the execution. They were, speaking of the mass, of the class usually collected together on such occasions men employed in mills, factories, workshops, etc. with a not inconsiderable sprinkling drawn from a lower and more degraded Stratum of Society, but embracing a few of what were called 'the respectable class'.

“Here and there, until the fatal hour had nearly arrived, the more thoughtless of the mass indulged in jests, and others even so far forgot the solemnity of the event as to engage in games of 'thimblerig' and 'fly the garter'. On the whole, however, their behaviour was quiet and orderly and many listened with evident attention to the scripture readers who, mounted upon stools, enforced the lessons which the occasion so impressively suggested. Amongst the crowd were a large number of women, many of them with children in their arms, and their anxiety, if possible, exceeded that of the men to obtain 'good views'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report went on: "Fears were entertained that the wound in the throat of Myers might open, and as far as possible to prevent such an occurrence Mr. W.N. Price, 'Surgeon to the Gaol', applied plaster to the wound. About this time, both the prisoners appeared very exhausted, and before the pinioning Sargisson was so weak that stimulants had to be administered. Myers was exceedingly pale, but appeared to be more resigned to his fate. During the process of pinioning Sargisson turned to Myers and said - "Are you happy" 'Yes, I am', the latter replied. At five minutes to nine, the bell of the gaol, which announced the arrival of the fatal hour, began to toll. There was then a cry from the dense multitude in front of "Hats Off", and almost immediately, the Under Sheriff Mr. Keene passed from the door to the scaffold, followed by the Chaplain in his canonical robes, repeating the funeral service.

“Immediately behind him, supported on each side by warders, were the two prisoners, pale and anxious-looking. They knelt upon the drop whilst Mr. Tuckwell most impressively continued to read the Service. Both of them uttered the responses and frequently ejaculated 'Lord have mercy upon me" and "Lord Save my soul". Mr Tuckwell, having pronounced the absolution, the executioner at once stepped forward, placed a white cap over the head of Sargisson and next over that of Myers.

“He then adjusted the rope upon Myers and after that upon Sargisson. Myers appeared quiet, but Sargisson shook his head and breathed heavily. Both of the men continued to call out ' Lord, save me" and the last words uttered by Sargisson were to his brother murderer. He called out 'Art thou happy lad?' to which Myers responded "Indeed I am"."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Instantly, with a solemn thud, amidst the hush of the multitude, the drop fell and the bodies were immediately completely hidden from the crowd. Myers seemed to die almost immediately, but the other man struggled violently for some minutes.

“The crowd, immediately after the drop, rapidly dispersed, though a number remained to witness the cutting down of the bodies at ten o'clock. A few minutes before that hour the upper portion of the screen was withdrawn, we suppose to allow the spectators then remaining to see that the sentence of the law was effectually carried out. It was then made evident how wise had been the precaution of concealing the bodies.

“Also that the fears entertained regarding the wound in Myers' throat were not without foundation. The results of the sudden drop had been to tear open the wound, producing in the throat an orifice sufficiently large to admit the insertion of a pocket-handkerchief and we are informed that blood flowed from the wound some minutes after the drop fall. In accordance with the sentence, the bodies were buried within the precincts of the gaol."

Double executions were occasionally held at Armley Gaol until they were outlawed in 1954 because of the extra emotional suffering they caused to the victims.