Oceana: The story of the Leeds city centre nightclub which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge

Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 23:00 BST

It was the city centre nightclub where revellers could can eat, drink and dance their way around the world in one visit.

Oceana was the £7 million entertainment complex which promised a unique experience when it opened its doors for the first time in November 2005. Seven themed-rooms on four floors could play host to up to 2,418 revellers at any one time. Did you pass through its doors during its seven stint in the city? This gallery showcases memories from those who enjoyed happy, if not hazy, nights out back in the day. READ MORE: 34 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs you visited back in the day LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Remember the candlelit Parisian Boudoir? It was decorated with wallpaper at £200 a roll.

1. Oceana

Remember the candlelit Parisian Boudoir? It was decorated with wallpaper at £200 a roll.

With a new entrance on Woodhouse Lane, drinks were first served to guests in First Port.

2. Oceana

With a new entrance on Woodhouse Lane, drinks were first served to guests in First Port.

From there they can set sail to a 1970s New York disco.

3. Oceana

From there they can set sail to a 1970s New York disco.

Remember the snug Aspen Ski Lodge?

4. Oceana

Remember the snug Aspen Ski Lodge?

No-one would ever recognise the transformation of what was once Ritzy's nightclub in the Merrion Shopping Centre, Leeds.

5. Oceana

No-one would ever recognise the transformation of what was once Ritzy's nightclub in the Merrion Shopping Centre, Leeds.

Floor to ceiling windows in the Sydney Harbourside restaurant will give diners a perfect place from where to people-watch.

6. Oceana

Floor to ceiling windows in the Sydney Harbourside restaurant will give diners a perfect place from where to people-watch.

