Middleton Park Cafe opened in 1920 and dates from the time Leeds City Council acquired the parkland from the Maude family. The cafe was housed in an old row of six cottages known locally as Top of the Wood. It still retained its original range and fireplace when it finally closed in November 1997 despite a 500-strong petition to save it. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
The story of the Leeds cafe at the Top of the Woods
It was the cafe which offered a warm welcome and good company in the heart of a green gem for decades.
