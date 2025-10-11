The story of the Leeds cafe at the Top of the Woods

It was the cafe which offered a warm welcome and good company in the heart of a green gem for decades.

Middleton Park Cafe opened in 1920 and dates from the time Leeds City Council acquired the parkland from the Maude family. The cafe was housed in an old row of six cottages known locally as Top of the Wood. It still retained its original range and fireplace when it finally closed in November 1997 despite a 500-strong petition to save it. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Middleton Park Cafe.

1. Middleton Park Cafe

Enjoy these photo memories of Middleton Park Cafe. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

A view through the trees of Middleton Park Cafe, part of a row of cottages known as Top of the Wood Cottages thought to date from the early 1700s.

2. Middleton Park Cafe

A view through the trees of Middleton Park Cafe, part of a row of cottages known as Top of the Wood Cottages thought to date from the early 1700s. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Customers are seated at tables for four laid with white cloths. Arrangements of spring flowers decorate each table.

3. Middleton Park Cafe

Customers are seated at tables for four laid with white cloths. Arrangements of spring flowers decorate each table. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

It was located in old cottages formerly known as 'Top of the Woods' It is believed they were built to house employees of the Brandling family, owners of the local mines.

4. Middleton Park Cafe

It was located in old cottages formerly known as 'Top of the Woods' It is believed they were built to house employees of the Brandling family, owners of the local mines. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The cafe is visible in this undated photo. Children are playing in a paddling pool, a shallow area of the lake which has been fenced off for safety.

5. Middleton Park Cafe

The cafe is visible in this undated photo. Children are playing in a paddling pool, a shallow area of the lake which has been fenced off for safety. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An undated view of the cafe. Many years ago this building had housed a schoolroom.

6. Middleton Park Cafe

An undated view of the cafe. Many years ago this building had housed a schoolroom. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

