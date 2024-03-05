Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in a corner of south Leeds.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton. This gallery features more than 40 pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS10 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free emails

Enjoy this gallery of long lost pubs around LS10.

Enjoy this gallery of long lost pubs around LS10. Photo: YPN

The Railway Inn on Balm Road pictured circa 1998.

The Railway Inn on Balm Road pictured circa 1998. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

George IV on Grove Road in Hunslet pictured circa 1998.

George IV on Grove Road in Hunslet pictured circa 1998. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Baron Inn on Pontefract Road at Stourton pictured circa 1998. This was previously known as the Stourton Hotel.

The Baron Inn on Pontefract Road at Stourton pictured circa 1998. This was previously known as the Stourton Hotel. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Punch Clock public house on Low Road by the junction with Sussex Avenue. Pictured circa 1998.

Punch Clock public house on Low Road by the junction with Sussex Avenue. Pictured circa 1998. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Wellington on Low Road, by the junction with Old Mill Lane pictured circa 1998. This old pub has been there since the 19th century, but there has been an inn on the site since at least 1760 when the Organ inn was a place for important meetings in Hunslet.

The Wellington on Low Road, by the junction with Old Mill Lane pictured circa 1998. This old pub has been there since the 19th century, but there has been an inn on the site since at least 1760 when the Organ inn was a place for important meetings in Hunslet. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

