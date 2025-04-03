14 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1954

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos turn back the clock to the mid-1950s and chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre.

1954 is the year in focus with landmarks, street scenes and news stories making the headlines all featured in this fabulous trip down memory lane. It was a 12 months which saw statutes being given a wash-down and trams trundling down the tracks. It also proved to be a year of tragedy after a fire led to the death of three people. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 14 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1950 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Cock and Bottle Inn in between the Schofields buildings.

1. Leeds city centre

The Cock and Bottle Inn in between the Schofields buildings. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Frank Wilson of the Leeds Corporation Works department cleans the figure on the Leeds war memorial in the Garden of Rest in September 1954.

2. Leeds city centre

Frank Wilson of the Leeds Corporation Works department cleans the figure on the Leeds war memorial in the Garden of Rest in September 1954. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Wellington Street in September 1954. Pictured is a tram on route 534 on route 18 to Cross Gates.

3. Leeds city centre

Wellington Street in September 1954. Pictured is a tram on route 534 on route 18 to Cross Gates. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A tram on Sovereign Street on route no. 5 to Beeston on the last day in October 1954.

4. Leeds city centre

A tram on Sovereign Street on route no. 5 to Beeston on the last day in October 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Tram no 529 travelling along York Street on route 15 to Whingate. The bus station can be seen on the left. An advert for Vernons Pool's is visible on the side of tram.

5. Leeds city centre in 1954

Tram no 529 travelling along York Street on route 15 to Whingate. The bus station can be seen on the left. An advert for Vernons Pool's is visible on the side of tram. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The hall of Leeds Central Station on Wellington Street, showing waiting rooms pictured in March 1954. PIC: British Railways/Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Leeds city centre

The hall of Leeds Central Station on Wellington Street, showing waiting rooms pictured in March 1954. PIC: British Railways/Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | British Railways/Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: British Railways/Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice