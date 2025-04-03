1954 is the year in focus with landmarks, street scenes and news stories making the headlines all featured in this fabulous trip down memory lane. It was a 12 months which saw statutes being given a wash-down and trams trundling down the tracks. It also proved to be a year of tragedy after a fire led to the death of three people. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 14 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1950 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
14 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1954
These wonderful photos turn back the clock to the mid-1950s and chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre.
