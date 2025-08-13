The story of how an alternative to the Leeds Supertram lost traction

1. Leeds trolleybus
The story of Leeds trolleybus.
2. Leeds trolleybus
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg arrived in the city in July 2012 to give the multi-million scheme the green light.
3. Leeds trolleybus
The trolleybus system was to be similar to the one operating in the French city of Lyon.
4. Leeds trolleybus
It was to be powered electrically by overhead wires and would involve eight stages of the 14km line, running from Holt Park in the north to Stourton in the south.
5. Leeds trolleybus
It was estimated that NGT would generate around 4,000 long-term jobs and boost the economy by 160 million pounds a year.
6. Leeds trolleybus
It was to travel from Holt Park, along the A660 corridor through Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse, through the city centre and on to Stourton via Belle Isle and Hunslet.