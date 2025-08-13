The story of how an alternative to the Leeds Supertram lost traction

For supporters it was viewed as a missed opportunity while critics hailed it as a waste of money.

Plans for a trolleybus system in Leeds, known as NGT, always divided opinion among the city folk. This is the story of how an alternative to the Leeds Supertram lost traction. Which side of the debate were you on? READ MORE: The rocky road that took Leeds more than four decades to finish LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg arrived in the city in July 2012 to give the multi-million scheme the green light.

The trolleybus system was to be similar to the one operating in the French city of Lyon.

It was to be powered electrically by overhead wires and would involve eight stages of the 14km line, running from Holt Park in the north to Stourton in the south.

It was estimated that NGT would generate around 4,000 long-term jobs and boost the economy by 160 million pounds a year.

It was to travel from Holt Park, along the A660 corridor through Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse, through the city centre and on to Stourton via Belle Isle and Hunslet.

