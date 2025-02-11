The Time Ball buildings on Lower Briggate have provided a talking point for generations of passers-by. The impressive facade was thanks to jewellers, John Dyson & Sons. The first clock - presided over by Father Time complete with scythe and the warning “Tempus Fugit” (time flies) - was installed by the firm in 1865. And the second - featuring a weather vein and silver “ time ball” which dropped on the stroke of the hour - was set in motion in 1910 to celebrate the birthday of John Dyson’s wife. “I’ll see you under Dyson’s clock” became a familiar phrase to countless courting couples and friends making arrangements for a night out in the city centre. These wonderful photos providea fascinating trip through time to showcase the highs and lows of a city centre landmark. READ MORE: The story of Dortmund Square and the Drayman LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
The story of the Time Ball Buildings and Dyson's Clock. | John Morrison Photo: John Morrison
Dysons claimed the ball was linked electrically to the Royal Observatory at Greenwich to ensure the accuracy of its clock. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Lower Briggate circa 1860s. The Dyson's clock would eventually be in situ between the two first floor bay windows on the left as the the buildings were soon to be given a new frontage. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Dyson's clock is visible in this undated early view of Lower Briggate looking north towards the junction with Boar Lane. The junction with Upperhead and Lower Headrow (The Headrow as it is known now) is in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A photo of the shop window of John Dyson & Sons, silversmiths, watchmakers and jeweller, The front door of the shop advertises that the firm sells 'spectacles to suit every defect of vision; engagement; wedding; birthday and other presents in endless variety'. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service
A photo of the interior of John Dyson & Sons, silversmiths, watchmakers and jeweller. The repairs counter can be seen in the foreground of the photo. Pictured between 1890 and 1899. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net