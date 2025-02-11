The Time Ball buildings on Lower Briggate have provided a talking point for generations of passers-by. The impressive facade was thanks to jewellers, John Dyson & Sons. The first clock - presided over by Father Time complete with scythe and the warning “Tempus Fugit” (time flies) - was installed by the firm in 1865. And the second - featuring a weather vein and silver “ time ball” which dropped on the stroke of the hour - was set in motion in 1910 to celebrate the birthday of John Dyson’s wife. “I’ll see you under Dyson’s clock” became a familiar phrase to countless courting couples and friends making arrangements for a night out in the city centre. These wonderful photos providea fascinating trip through time to showcase the highs and lows of a city centre landmark. READ MORE: The story of Dortmund Square and the Drayman LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia