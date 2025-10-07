The story of a rocky road that took Leeds more than 40 years to finish

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

It's the rocky road that took Leeds more than 40 years to finish.

Thousands of motorists use the Leeds Inner Ring Road everyday to get across the city. Yet few will be aware of the untold story of how the project was hindered by delays, controversy and everything in between. It was devised in the 1950s, started in 1964 and yet only completed in the 2000s. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, aim to bring that story to life. READ MORE: The A to Z of Leeds documentary trailer LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The story of the Leeds inner ring road.

1. Leeds inner ring road

The story of the Leeds inner ring road. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Harold MacMillan was the Prime Minister and Elvis Presley dominated the hit parade when traffic engineers started to develop plans to build a motorway in the city in the 1950s.

2. Leeds inner ring road

Harold MacMillan was the Prime Minister and Elvis Presley dominated the hit parade when traffic engineers started to develop plans to build a motorway in the city in the 1950s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Leeds traffic levels predicted to increase when city engineer Charles Geoffrey Thirlwall came up with a radical idea to keep Leeds on the move in the 1950s by building an inner ring road to take through traffic around the city centre.

3. Leeds inner ring road

Leeds traffic levels predicted to increase when city engineer Charles Geoffrey Thirlwall came up with a radical idea to keep Leeds on the move in the 1950s by building an inner ring road to take through traffic around the city centre. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The bulldozers and diggers of contractors Lehane, Mackenzie and Shand Ltd moved on site to start work in October 1964.

4. Leeds inner ring road

The bulldozers and diggers of contractors Lehane, Mackenzie and Shand Ltd moved on site to start work in October 1964. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
October 1964 and he project followed the path of many a big development - plans drawn up, public consultation, objections and public inquiry - before approval was given.

5. Leeds inner ring road

October 1964 and he project followed the path of many a big development - plans drawn up, public consultation, objections and public inquiry - before approval was given. | Peter Tuffrey Photo: Peter Tuffrey

Photo Sales
Contractors used 80 lorries at a time to shift 360,000 cubic yards of earth, much of which was used to improve the King George V playing fields on Stonegate Road.

6. Leeds inner ring road

Contractors used 80 lorries at a time to shift 360,000 cubic yards of earth, much of which was used to improve the King George V playing fields on Stonegate Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice