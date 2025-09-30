The story of a Leeds school which served a community for a century

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:01 BST

It was the school opened to improved education standards in the city

West Leeds High School opened in September 1907 with the building design based on the façade of a school in Switzerland. The school on Heights Lane was built to house 400 boys and 400 girls providing spacious classrooms, laboratories, gymnasium and playing fields. With the boys in one wing and the girls in another shared rooms were used on a schedule so that no mixing occurred, making two completely separate schools in one building. By the 1950s the two schools were known as West Leeds High School for Boys, and West Leeds High School for Girls, and in 1959 the girl’s school moved to a new campus south of the railway line, on Campus Mount, while the boy’s school remained at the campus on Whingate. In 1993 the two schools merged to become West Leeds High School again. The campus at Congress Mount was enlarged in 1999 to accommodate both schools, and the building on Whingate was sold and converted to apartments named Old School Lofts, now a Grade II listed building. These wonderful photos chart the story of the school and its links with the community. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A tinted postcard view of West Leeds High School dating back to when it first opened in 1907.

1. West Leeds High School

A tinted postcard view of West Leeds High School dating back to when it first opened in 1907. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view of the sports fields behind the old building of West Leeds High School in the 1940s. A variety of sports activities are taking place.

2. West Leeds High School

A view of the sports fields behind the old building of West Leeds High School in the 1940s. A variety of sports activities are taking place. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

It was built to house 400 boys and 400 girls providing spacious classrooms, laboratories, gymnasium and playing fields.

3. West Leeds High School

It was built to house 400 boys and 400 girls providing spacious classrooms, laboratories, gymnasium and playing fields. | Leeds Civic Trust Photo: Leeds Civic Trust

The two main entrances, one each for boys and girls, can be seen in this photo from the 1940s. Part of Charlie Cake Park is visible in the foreground.

4. West Leeds High School

The two main entrances, one each for boys and girls, can be seen in this photo from the 1940s. Part of Charlie Cake Park is visible in the foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An undated aerial view. This shows the boys school. Town Street runs diagonally across the top left corner with Whingate running from left to right directly behind the school. On the left is Heights Lane separating the main playing field from the cricket field. On the corner of the field is the Kindergarten with the main school building in the centre.

5. West Leeds High School

An undated aerial view. This shows the boys school. Town Street runs diagonally across the top left corner with Whingate running from left to right directly behind the school. On the left is Heights Lane separating the main playing field from the cricket field. On the corner of the field is the Kindergarten with the main school building in the centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

One of the assembly halls in the old main building pictured in the 1940s.

6. West Leeds High School

One of the assembly halls in the old main building pictured in the 1940s. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

