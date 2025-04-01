Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was arguably the coolest attraction in Leeds during the 1960s.

Silver Blades Ice Rink on Kirkstall Road opened in April 1962 and soon became a place where youngsters gathered to meet and skate.

The rink could accommodate 1,500 skaters on the 180ft long stretch of ice and 1,000 spectators.

The ice was give the seal of approval by one of the North’s oldest skaters Fearnley Barstow from Beeston ahead of its official opening.

“Lovely surroundings and good ice,” was the verdict of the 76-year-old who was North of England Open Champion figure skater in 1920.

The rink was part of a £500,000 sports centre boasting licenced bars, a restaurant, skate-hire and gear shop and was to be the headquarters of the newly-formed Yorkshire Skating Club.

Also on the ice when the new sports centre held a preview was 18-year-old Robin Jones who had been British Amateur Men’s figure-skating champion for the last three years. He was set to turn professional and was joining the rink’s instructional staff.

“This is one of the nicest rinks I have a seen to far,” he said at the time.

Those who took to the ice have shared their memories - via secretleeds.com - over the years.

The Silver Blades Ice Rink on Kirkstall Road in 1962. | YPN

One skater recalled : “The worst bit about the ice rink was the smell in the changing rooms - there weren't many domestic showers then, nor did folk bathe as frequently, so foot odour was rank. The skates were attached to boots, but nonetheless your ankles became very tired after a short while. There were ankle supports available, but we macho lads didn't want to appear soft when we were out on the pull.”

While another said: “I used to go to the rink almost every day after school (2 buses) and stayed till the last bus home. I've lost track of everyone I knew there, Stanley, Tommy, Denise.... Denise and I would sit on the sidelines and cheer on the Leeds Speeds!”

The Silver Blades Ice Rink pictured ahead of its opening in April 1962. | YPN

Later in the 1960s the rink was converted into a roller skate arena - the Rolarena. It staged a David Bowie concert in 1973 as part of the Ziggy Stardust tour.

