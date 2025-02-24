43 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1973

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

These thought-provoking photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1970s.

They turn back the clock to 1973 and showcase news stories making the headlines during the 12 months as well as featuring city centre landmarks, shops and pubs. The photos also feature memories from the suburbs with Meanwood, Pudsey, Woodhouse and Stanningley in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Infirmary Street from Devereaux House towards City Square in October 1973.

1. Leeds city centre

Infirmary Street from Devereaux House towards City Square in October 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Cyril Hoffman beside the pumps at a filling station in Harehills where customers were being rationed when buying petrol.

2. Harehills

Cyril Hoffman beside the pumps at a filling station in Harehills where customers were being rationed when buying petrol. | YPN Photo: YPN

The queue for the C&A sales on New Year's Day.

3. Leeds city centre

The queue for the C&A sales on New Year's Day. | YPN Photo: YPN

The construction of the Westgate Tunnel in the city centre.

4. Leeds city centre

The construction of the Westgate Tunnel in the city centre. | YPN Photo: YPN

There were plans to turn the Star and Garter pub in the city centre into an amusement arcade.

5. Leeds city centre

There were plans to turn the Star and Garter pub in the city centre into an amusement arcade. | YPN Photo: YPN

Slate-strewn Commercial Street was empty of shoppers after part of the pedestrian precinct was closed owing to gale force winds.

6. Leeds city centre

Slate-strewn Commercial Street was empty of shoppers after part of the pedestrian precinct was closed owing to gale force winds. | YPN Photo: YPN

