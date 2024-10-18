Leeds United: The schoolboy goalkeeper who counted Gordon Banks among his admirers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Watson chose to sign for Leeds United in August 1987 ahead of a host of First Division clubs who were clamouring for his signature.
Manchester United, Arsenal, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and Coventry City were among the clubs keen to take on the 14-year-old who was born in Durham but lived in Richmond, North Yorkshire.
Paul told the YEP he chose the Whites because he had been impressed with facilities at the club.
He attended trials with United and was seen by Banks, who popped in to Elland Road periodically to give additional coaching to the club’s goalkeepers and who was immediately captivated by what he saw.
Leeds United chief scout, Dave Blakey, said: “Gordon saw straight away that the boy has a lot going for him and told us in no uncertain terms to make sure he did not slip away from us.”
Paul, a pupil at Richmond School, got through to the England schoolboy trials last season - a year early -and attended the trials agaiin. Also there was Andy Crosby, 14, a central half from Rptherham who had also signed schoolboy forms with Leeds United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.