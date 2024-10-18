Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He was the promising schoolboy goalkeeper who could count former England shotstopper Gordon Banks among his admirers.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Watson chose to sign for Leeds United in August 1987 ahead of a host of First Division clubs who were clamouring for his signature.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and Coventry City were among the clubs keen to take on the 14-year-old who was born in Durham but lived in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

Leeds United manager Billy Bremner with Paul Watson, left, and Andy Crosby pictured in August 1987. | YPN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul told the YEP he chose the Whites because he had been impressed with facilities at the club.

He attended trials with United and was seen by Banks, who popped in to Elland Road periodically to give additional coaching to the club’s goalkeepers and who was immediately captivated by what he saw.

Leeds United chief scout, Dave Blakey, said: “Gordon saw straight away that the boy has a lot going for him and told us in no uncertain terms to make sure he did not slip away from us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, a pupil at Richmond School, got through to the England schoolboy trials last season - a year early -and attended the trials agaiin. Also there was Andy Crosby, 14, a central half from Rptherham who had also signed schoolboy forms with Leeds United.