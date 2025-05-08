The reunion promise Don Revie made to his Leeds United team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Together they had clocked up hundreds of appearances for the mighty Whites.

The Leeds United Good Old Days were recalled in April 1985 when Don Revie and members of his successful team of the late 1960s and early 1970s met up for a long awaited reunion in the city.

The former Leeds United and England manager was keeping a promise he made when he left Elland Road to become Three Lions manager 10 years previous.

“I have always said we would have a reunion and at last we have managed to arrange one,” said Revie.

Don Revie and his successful Leeds United team of the late 1960s and early 1970s. | YPN

Pictured on our memory jerking photo, standing, from left, are Jimmy Greenhoff, Keith Archer (former secretary and general manager), Norman Hunter, David Harvey, Peter Lorimer, Jack Charlton, Peter McConnell, John Reynolds (groundsman), Cyril Partridge (ex-trainer), Eddie Gray, Joe Jordan and Terry Cooper.

Seated, from left, are Frank Gray, Mick Bates, Johnny Giles, Don Revie, Bobby Collins, Bob English (former physiotherapist), Jimmy Lumsden and Trevor Cherry.