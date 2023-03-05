Hunter died in April 2020 at the age of 76 after contracting Covid-19. In the seven years before his death, he was treated at Leeds Cancer Centre after being diagnosed with CLL. His family have now hosted two editions of the ‘Norman Hunter Golf Day’, which has generated money that has already helped fund a machine called a magnetic cell sorter.

This machine can identify mutated and treatment-resistant cells early on and allow for the purification of healthy cells for further analysis, helping better inform the treatment of CLL patients. Last month, the family of the Leeds legend visited labs at the University of Leeds and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to see how their fundraising is making a difference.

Darren Newton, lecturer in haematology and immunology at the University of Leeds, said: “We’re so grateful to have this fabulous new cell sorter which is a fantastic addition to our academic haematology laboratory. It increases the power of our research, meaning we’re able to sort different populations of cells more quickly and efficiently and to obtain results on rare cell populations in a much shorter space of time.”

Image: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sue Hunter, Norman’s widow, said: “It was incredible to come and meet Darren and the team and see for ourselves the difference our fundraising is making patients with CLL like Norman. Thanks to the care Norman received from Professor Hillmen and the team, he was given the chance to enjoy many more years with his loved ones. We hope this money will help give other people living with cancer more precious time with their family and friends.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the support we received for our golf day, and never imagined we would raise so much. We are really looking forward to the third annual golf day this summer which will be even bigger and better.”

The third annual golf day will be hosted on June 9 and more information can be found by contacting [email protected] Donations to the family’s appeal can be made via JustGiving.