City Square: The historic Leeds city centre landmark where six roads meet

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

It's the Leeds city centre landmark where six roads meet.

Infirmary Street and Park Row, Boar Lane and Bishopsgate Street, and Quebec Street and Wellington Street all lead to City Square. It was bombed by the Luftwaffe during the Second World War and is home to The Queens Hotel as well as the historic Black Prince statue, who has been pointing the way since 1903. These photos from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Getty and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, showcase the changing face of City Square down the decades. READ MORE: Nostalgic photos chart rise and fall of Leeds Quarry Hill Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

An aerial view of City Square from 1924 showing the Post Office, Majestic, Park Row, Infirmary Street, City Square, Quebec Street, and Mill Hill Chapel.

1. City Square

An aerial view of City Square from 1924 showing the Post Office, Majestic, Park Row, Infirmary Street, City Square, Quebec Street, and Mill Hill Chapel. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The inauguration of City Square in September 1903.

2. City Square

The inauguration of City Square in September 1903. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Leeds War memorial as it stood in December 1935 prior to it's move to The Headrow early in 1937. In the background is the Majestic Dance Hall.

3. City Square

The Leeds War memorial as it stood in December 1935 prior to it's move to The Headrow early in 1937. In the background is the Majestic Dance Hall. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This shows a postcard looking towards Boar Lane, with the original Queens Hotel, built in 1863, on the right.

4. City Square

This shows a postcard looking towards Boar Lane, with the original Queens Hotel, built in 1863, on the right. | Leeds Civic Trust Photo: Leeds Civic Trust

Photo Sales
The Post Office in City Square pictured in August 1969.

5. Leeds city centre

The Post Office in City Square pictured in August 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Ronald Magill, alias Amos Brearley, marked the launch of Help the Aged's Christmas Appeal at City Square. Throwing the fake snowballs were (from left) Parminder Binji, Matthew Birch, Stuart Perkins and Erica Withington, all 13.

6. City Square

Ronald Magill, alias Amos Brearley, marked the launch of Help the Aged's Christmas Appeal at City Square. Throwing the fake snowballs were (from left) Parminder Binji, Matthew Birch, Stuart Perkins and Erica Withington, all 13. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice