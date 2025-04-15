Infirmary Street and Park Row, Boar Lane and Bishopsgate Street, and Quebec Street and Wellington Street all lead to City Square. It was bombed by the Luftwaffe during the Second World War and is home to The Queens Hotel as well as the historic Black Prince statue, who has been pointing the way since 1903. These photos from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Getty and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, showcase the changing face of City Square down the decades. READ MORE: Nostalgic photos chart rise and fall of Leeds Quarry Hill Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia