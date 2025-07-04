July 1982: When The Rolling Stones rocked Leeds Roundhay Park

It was a performance which brought satisfaction to the 120,000 fans in Roundhay Park that day.

The Rolling Stones concert in July 1982 was the end of a two month European tour by the band with Mick Jagger celebrating his 39th birthday on stage. It was not the first time they had played in the city having taken played at the University of Leeds's Refectory in March 1971 when they were gearing up for the release of their classic Sticky Fingers album.

More than 120,000 fans were at Roundhay Park that day for the final concert of a 32 date tour which included Gothenburg, Paris, Munich and Wembley.

1. The Rolling Stones at Roundhay Park

More than 120,000 fans were at Roundhay Park that day for the final concert of a 32 date tour which included Gothenburg, Paris, Munich and Wembley. | YPN Photo: YPN

Were you among the crowds?

2. The Rolling Stones at Roundhay Park

Were you among the crowds? | YPN Photo: YPN

Roadies put up the main stage ahead of the concert.

3. The Rolling Stones at Roundhay Park

Roadies put up the main stage ahead of the concert. | YPN Photo: YPN

Mick Jagger and The Stones took to the stage to promote the album Tattoo You.

4. The Rolling Stones at Roundhay Park

Mick Jagger and The Stones took to the stage to promote the album Tattoo You. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Stones opened with Under My Thumb on a hot day in Roundhay Park.

5. The Rolling Stones at Roundhay Park

The Stones opened with Under My Thumb on a hot day in Roundhay Park. | YPN Photo: YPN

Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman belt out a hit.

6. The Rolling Stones at Roundhay Park

Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman belt out a hit. | YPN Photo: YPN

