The Rolling Stones concert in July 1982 was the end of a two month European tour by the band with Mick Jagger celebrating his 39th birthday on stage. It was not the first time they had played in the city having taken played at the University of Leeds's Refectory in March 1971 when they were gearing up for the release of their classic Sticky Fingers album. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive, of the Roundhay Park concert. Were you among the crowd that day?