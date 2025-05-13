The day a holiday jet overshot the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 10:36 BST

It was a the day a plane packed with holidaymakers overshot the runway whilst landing at Leeds and Bradford Airport.

The holiday flight from Mallorca which overran the runway in wet conditions while trying to land and ended up in a wedged in an embankment. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive turn back the clock to tell the story of that day in May 1985. READ MORE: 31 of the best photos take you back to Leeds Bradford Airport in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS/ LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember the British Airtours plane accident?

The plane was a Lockheed TriStar, registration G-BBAI, operated by British Airtours - then a subsidiary of British Airways. It was bringing 398 passengers and 14 crew back from Palma on a charter during the ill-fated flight on Monday, May 27, 1985.

The aircraft over-ran the runway, which was wet from a recent rain shower, and came to a stop in a sloping field just beyond the boundary of the airfield. An evacuation was ordered, and all on board escaped with only minor injuries.

The plane was extensively damaged - the nose landing gear folded backwards, damaging the underside of the fuselage, and the undersides of both wing-mounted engines were flattened.

The wheels had dug deep troughs into the ground, damaging the airfield's lighting cables that were buried under the surface.

An accident report concluded that the over-run was caused by the inability of the aircraft to achieve the appropriate level of braking effectiveness due to restricted thrust reverse options.

