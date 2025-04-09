West Leeds: Terrific photos take you down Tong Road in the 1950s and 1960s

It’s the road at the heart of the LS12 community which will be familiar to a generation of shoppers, workers and residents.

These fantastic photos showcase life on Tong Road which straddles Armley and Wortley during the 1950s and 1960s. They feature a huge range of shops and landmarks which are sure to evoke happy memories for people who called this corner of west Leeds home back in the day. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Tong Road memories

The Lyric Picture House pictured in June 1965. It was designed by Jones and Stocks and opened in December 1922 with 'The Three Musketeers'. Although it is now no longer used as a cinema, the building is still in existence. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Tong Road memories

The factory premises of Unidec Products on Tong Road who produced 'The World's finest sugar decorations'. The buildings in view had originally been a listings mill producing and dying a strong yarn for use in weaving. The mill was known as Tong Road Mill. Pictured in June 1965. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Tong Road memories

Pictured in June 1965, from left, is Moorfield Cleaners with a sign in the window which states 'Ladies Bargains this week! Costumes and Jumper Suits only 4/11d' (just under 25p). Costumes refer to a ladies skirt and jacketed suit, while a jumper suit was a knitted top and skirt. Moving right, a child holds onto a pram outside the entrance to Eunice Hirst's Ladies and Childrenswear. The window is crammed with women's tops and jumpers and girl's dresses. Two women chat outside Mills Hair Fashions and on the right is Simpkin and Young, radio and television engineers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Tong Road memories

From left in June 1965, is Simpkin and Young, radio and television engineers. Then R & S.E. Bruce's confectioners and tobacconists. Jars of sweets line the shop windows. This shop was also a private lending library where members paid a small sum of money per week to borrow from a selection of books. Next, follows a chemists, business of Michael Teeman. Bosomworth's Furnishers was at number 180. At this time there was another Bosomworth's at number 198 Kirkstall Road. On the dormer windows of numbers 182 & 180 is the date 1893. On the right edge is part of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd, at number 178. This particular unit is vacant. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Tong Road memories

Leeds Permanent Building Society and Cyril Barker radio dealer next door pictured in June 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Tong Road memories

The Armley branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd pictured in June 1965. It features dry cleaning and the butchering department. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

