1. Tong Road memories
The Lyric Picture House pictured in June 1965. It was designed by Jones and Stocks and opened in December 1922 with 'The Three Musketeers'. Although it is now no longer used as a cinema, the building is still in existence. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Tong Road memories
The factory premises of Unidec Products on Tong Road who produced 'The World's finest sugar decorations'. The buildings in view had originally been a listings mill producing and dying a strong yarn for use in weaving. The mill was known as Tong Road Mill. Pictured in June 1965. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Tong Road memories
Pictured in June 1965, from left, is Moorfield Cleaners with a sign in the window which states 'Ladies Bargains this week! Costumes and Jumper Suits only 4/11d' (just under 25p). Costumes refer to a ladies skirt and jacketed suit, while a jumper suit was a knitted top and skirt. Moving right, a child holds onto a pram outside the entrance to Eunice Hirst's Ladies and Childrenswear. The window is crammed with women's tops and jumpers and girl's dresses. Two women chat outside Mills Hair Fashions and on the right is Simpkin and Young, radio and television engineers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Tong Road memories
From left in June 1965, is Simpkin and Young, radio and television engineers. Then R & S.E. Bruce's confectioners and tobacconists. Jars of sweets line the shop windows. This shop was also a private lending library where members paid a small sum of money per week to borrow from a selection of books. Next, follows a chemists, business of Michael Teeman. Bosomworth's Furnishers was at number 180. At this time there was another Bosomworth's at number 198 Kirkstall Road. On the dormer windows of numbers 182 & 180 is the date 1893. On the right edge is part of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd, at number 178. This particular unit is vacant. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Tong Road memories
Leeds Permanent Building Society and Cyril Barker radio dealer next door pictured in June 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Tong Road memories
The Armley branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd pictured in June 1965. It features dry cleaning and the butchering department. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
