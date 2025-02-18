Temple Works: The fascinating story of a man-made wonder of Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST

It’s a man-made wonder of Leeds inspired by ancient Egyptian temples.

Temple Works is a former flax mill in Holbeck and was the largest single room in the world when built in 1838. The Grade I listed building, also known as Temple Mills, has a stone facade consisting of 18 full-height windows separated by 18 pillars with an overhanging cornice in the Egyptian style, based on the temple at Antaeopolis and the Temple of Horus at Edfu. The factory building derived from the Typhonium at Dendera. The long term future of the now derelict building has endured its fair share of false dawns down the decades. Fast forward to 2025 and the Government has pledged £10 million to bring it into public ownership and a new home for the British Library in Leeds. READ MORE: Seven lost wonders of Leeds you may not know about LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Temple Works was built in the Egyptian Revival style to impress prominent Leeds politician and businessman John Marshall, who owned four mills in Holbeck at the time.

1. Temple Works

Temple Works was built in the Egyptian Revival style to impress prominent Leeds politician and businessman John Marshall, who owned four mills in Holbeck at the time. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Temple Works is made up of an office building and a factory. The office building is made of stone and has 18 full-height windows separated by 18 pillars, with an overhanging cornice in the Egyptian style based on the temples at Antaeopolis and Edfu.

2. Temple Works

Temple Works is made up of an office building and a factory. The office building is made of stone and has 18 full-height windows separated by 18 pillars, with an overhanging cornice in the Egyptian style based on the temples at Antaeopolis and Edfu. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The factory building derived from the Typhonium at Dendera. The Typhonium is located about 2.5 kilometres south-east of Dendera in Egypt, and is one of the best-preserved temple complexes of ancient Egypt.

3. Temple Works

The factory building derived from the Typhonium at Dendera. The Typhonium is located about 2.5 kilometres south-east of Dendera in Egypt, and is one of the best-preserved temple complexes of ancient Egypt. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
An unusual feature of the Temple Works building is that sheep used to graze on the grass-covered roof. Sheep are not able to use stairs so the first hydraulic lift was invented in order to help move the sheep onto the roof.

4. Temple Works

An unusual feature of the Temple Works building is that sheep used to graze on the grass-covered roof. Sheep are not able to use stairs so the first hydraulic lift was invented in order to help move the sheep onto the roof. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
In the 1970s the building was used as the Kays Mail Order Warehouse, and some of the workers were photographed by famous photographer Peter Mitchell outside the building at the end of their night shift.

5. Temple Works

In the 1970s the building was used as the Kays Mail Order Warehouse, and some of the workers were photographed by famous photographer Peter Mitchell outside the building at the end of their night shift. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
There used to be a chimney in the style of an ancient Egyptian obelisk, but after it developed a crack it was demolished and replaced by a brick structure in 1852.

6. Temple Works

There used to be a chimney in the style of an ancient Egyptian obelisk, but after it developed a crack it was demolished and replaced by a brick structure in 1852. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice