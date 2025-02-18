Temple Works is a former flax mill in Holbeck and was the largest single room in the world when built in 1838. The Grade I listed building, also known as Temple Mills, has a stone facade consisting of 18 full-height windows separated by 18 pillars with an overhanging cornice in the Egyptian style, based on the temple at Antaeopolis and the Temple of Horus at Edfu. The factory building derived from the Typhonium at Dendera. The long term future of the now derelict building has endured its fair share of false dawns down the decades. Fast forward to 2025 and the Government has pledged £10 million to bring it into public ownership and a new home for the British Library in Leeds. READ MORE: Seven lost wonders of Leeds you may not know about LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Temple Works: The fascinating story of a man-made wonder of Leeds
It’s a man-made wonder of Leeds inspired by ancient Egyptian temples.
