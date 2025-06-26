The main photo in the gallery is of a barber's shop in the heart of the community from . The origin of the barber's pole is interesting and is of an era when barbers also performed a blood-letting service using leeches. The pole symbolises the staff which the patient held on to during treatment, and the red and white stripes represent the blood stained and clean bandages which twisted together in the breeze when they were hung out to dry. The 14 photos featured are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Stanningley in the 1960s - 12 photos chart social history of suburb LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
West Leeds: 14 super snaps take you back to Swinnow in the 1960s
These super snaps chart a decade in the life of west Leeds suburb Swinnow in the 1960s.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.