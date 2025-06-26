West Leeds: 14 super snaps take you back to Swinnow in the 1960s

These super snaps chart a decade in the life of west Leeds suburb Swinnow in the 1960s.

These super snaps chart a decade in the life of west Leeds suburb Swinnow in the 1960s. The main photo in the gallery is of a barber's shop in the heart of the community from . The origin of the barber's pole is interesting and is of an era when barbers also performed a blood-letting service using leeches. The pole symbolises the staff which the patient held on to during treatment, and the red and white stripes represent the blood stained and clean bandages which twisted together in the breeze when they were hung out to dry. The 14 photos featured are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

A view taken from the junction of Stanningley Road and Swinnow Place. in October 1968. A Barber's shop, the proprietor, A. Smith, occupies the corner premises, number 643 Stanningley Road. It is easily recognisable as such with the distinctive striped barber's poles. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Looking across Stanningley Road to Swinnow Terrace, a row of double fronted, back-to-back properties. At the junction is 'Lilians' ladies hairdressing, numbered 647 Stanningley Road. In the background, right, part of Carrick Foundry can be seen. Pictured in October 1968. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Swinnow Street off Stanningley Road showing a block of stone built, back-to-back dwellings numbering from the left 22, 20 and 18. Pictured in October 1968. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Two children are smiling for the camera in Swinnow Place in October 1968. The houses behind them are numbered from the left, 12, 10 and 8. They are stone built, back-to-back properties which were in a clearance area in accordance with the Housing Act of 1957. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Back-to-back, stone built terraced houses in Swinnow Street. Stanningley Road cuts across the bottom of the street, right. The properties are numbered 8 to 2, from left to right. A woman stands at the door of number 2. Pictured in October 1968. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Back-to-back, stone built terraced houses with a double frontage situated on Swinnow Street, off Stanningley Road. They number in a descending sequence from the left 16 to 10. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

