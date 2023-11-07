Stanningley in the 1960s: 12 photos chart social history of suburb

These photos showcase life around the west Leeds suburb of Stanningley in the 1960s.

These photos showcase life around the west Leeds suburb of Stanningley in the 1960s.

The gallery turns the spotlight on local landmarks and street which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called the community home back in the day. Local landmarks, shops and factories are all in focus as well as well-travelled streets which will be familiar to former residents. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.

The junction of Town Street on the left and the empty shop front number 29. On the right is Grangefield Road where an advertisement hoarding promotes Cadbury's Dairy Milk Chocolate. A sign underneath gives directions to the J.I. Case Co Ltd. Two boys enter the street dragging a home made kart. Pictured in September 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The junction of School Place on the left and Town Street on the right. On the far left the entrance to Mann's Square is visible where clothes hang on a line stretched across the street. At the corner is an advertisement for Batchelor's food products. On the right are numbers 11 to 17 Town Street, a row of back-to-back houses and through terraced shops. Pictured in September 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Town Street in August 1963. On the side of the garage wall next to 115 a sign promotes British Railways seaside excursions to Blackpool every weekday from 7th September. The train would leave Stanningley at 8.45am and would cost 15 shillings, today that would by 75 pence. In the centre the image houses numbers 119 to 125 with the Harlequin Cafe offering Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola and snacks at number 127 on the far right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Share your memories of Stanningley in the 1960s with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

On the left of the image is School Place where a car, reg: ROH 346 is parked at the corner with Mann's Square on the right. Clothes hang on lines stretched across the square while number 3 in the corner appears empty and run down with a missing first floor window. On the far right behind the clothes lines a row of shared outside toilets. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

On the left of the image is a view up Grangefield Road towards the bridge and structural engineers at Albion Works. On the right is number 31 Town Street the Teale and Slater off licence run by Mr Cyril Slater. Products on sale include VP wines, Mackeson ales, Tetley's, QC wines, Wall's ice cream and cigarettes. A sign above the shop gives directions to the J.I. Case Co. Ltd. Pictured in September 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

