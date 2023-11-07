Stanningley in the 1960s: 12 photos chart social history of suburb

2 . Stanningley in the 1960s

The junction of School Place on the left and Town Street on the right. On the far left the entrance to Mann's Square is visible where clothes hang on a line stretched across the street. At the corner is an advertisement for Batchelor's food products. On the right are numbers 11 to 17 Town Street, a row of back-to-back houses and through terraced shops. Pictured in September 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service