12 super snaps shine a light on Sheepscar in the 1960s

1 . Sheepscar in the 1960s

Barrack Street is on the left, number 6/8 can partly be seen. This was a Chinese Laundry. On the opposite corner is 9 Barrack Street, this had been a furniture dealers. Next right is 1 Wilmington Terrace, then a yard which led through to the rear of Willoughby's drapers which faced onto Meanwood Road. The double fronted house to the right is 3 Wilmington Terrace, two children are outside. This had at one time been a public house named the Craven Heifer. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service