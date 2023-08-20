Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London and Sheepscar

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in LS7 down the decades.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents around LS7 – from Beck Hill, Buslingthorpe, Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London, Lovell Park, Meanwood, Miles Hill, Potternewton, Scott Hall and Sheepscar. The gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in the community before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The White Stag on Whitelock Street. Pictured is landlady Betty Timony in 1997. The pub closed in 2008.

The White Stag on Whitelock Street. Pictured is landlady Betty Timony in 1997. The pub closed in 2008. Photo: Peter Thacker

The Pointer was located on Sheepscar Street South. It was opened in the 1930s by landlord Joseph Vessey as Pointer Inn The Irish Bar. The facade is cream stone with red and green wood panelling.It called last orders in 2008.

The Pointer was located on Sheepscar Street South. It was opened in the 1930s by landlord Joseph Vessey as Pointer Inn The Irish Bar. The facade is cream stone with red and green wood panelling.It called last orders in 2008. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The New Roscoe on Bristol Street was a live music bar with pool tables, pub grub and a stage for gigs by local bands and touring musicians.

The New Roscoe on Bristol Street was a live music bar with pool tables, pub grub and a stage for gigs by local bands and touring musicians. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Becketts Arms Hotel on Meanwood Road junction with Monkbridge Road can be seen on the right. Pictured in January 1939.

Becketts Arms Hotel on Meanwood Road junction with Monkbridge Road can be seen on the right. Pictured in January 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

