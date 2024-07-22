19 super photos take you back to Sheepscar in the 1960s

1. Sheepscar in the 1960s
Meanwood Road in October 1960 On the left, part of the Royal Cinema is visible. The building was originally a Salvation Army Hall, then opened as a 345 seat cinema in October 8th 1913. It was then called the Atlas Picture House, it was changed to the Royal in April 1935. It was closed in 1966, Kingfisher Lubrication took the premises. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Sheepscar in the 1960s
n Meanwood Road, beginning from the left, are the premises of T. Willoughby and Co Ltd, drapers. They occupied numbers 64 to 72. A board over the shop reads 'Est 1873, Nearly 90 years of value and service'. At the corner with Barrack Street, which is to the right is 62 Meanwood Road John Jones, greengrocer. Pictured in October 1960. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Sheepcar in the 1960s
Sackville Street is on the left. Number 1 Lorraine Terrace has an open door, a child is on the pavement with a tricycle. Pictured in October 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Sheepscar in the 1960s
Four back-to-back houses number 1 is on the left, followed to the right by 3, 5 and 7. Numbers 3/5 have a shared dormer window for the attics. Pictured in October 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Sheepscar in the 1960s
On the left is a tannery building, business of Charles F. Stead and Co. Between the tannery and the end of Christiana Street is part of footpath leading to Sheepscar Beck. The house on the right is number 2 Cross Lorraine Street. Pictured in October 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Sheepscar in the 1960s
On the left, rear view of tennery, business of Charles F. Stead and Co, then footpath which led to Sheepscar Beck and then Meanwood Road. The house at the corner of cross Lorraine Street, number 12 is boarded up. Moving right numbers follow in descending order, 4 is on the right end. This is the corner with Christiana Street. Pictured in October 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
