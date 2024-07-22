19 super photos take you back to Sheepscar in the 1960s

6 . Sheepscar in the 1960s

On the left, rear view of tennery, business of Charles F. Stead and Co, then footpath which led to Sheepscar Beck and then Meanwood Road. The house at the corner of cross Lorraine Street, number 12 is boarded up. Moving right numbers follow in descending order, 4 is on the right end. This is the corner with Christiana Street. Pictured in October 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service