Published 31st May 2025, 16:30 BST

They are the shops which served a Leeds community during the 1990s.

These photos are sure to evoke happy memories for people who shopped local on Street Lane - linking Roundhay and Moortown in north Leeds - during the decade. They feature a range of traders - from traditional family butchers and delicatessens through to fish and chip shops, florists and hairdressers as well as a well-known watering hole. Which do you remember the most?

John Appleyard, owner of Haley + Clifford delicatessen, with shop assistant Sue Clements in February 1996.

1. Street Lane in the 1990s

John Appleyard, owner of Haley + Clifford delicatessen, with shop assistant Sue Clements in February 1996.

This is Carol Bradbury owner of Room 7 on Street Lane in February 1996.

2. Street Lane in the 1990s

Carol Bradbury owner of Room 7 on Street Lane in February 1996.

Manager Tanya Besford, left and assistant Nicki Robinson at the Streets of Leeds pub on Street Lane in January 1996.

3. Street Lane in the 1990s

Manager Tanya Besford, left and assistant Nicki Robinson at the Streets of Leeds pub on Street Lane in January 1996.

Do you remember these shops?

4. Street Lane in the 1990s

Do you remember these shops?

Margaret Mara of The Daisy Chain flower shop in February 1996

5. Street Lane in the 1990s

Margaret Mara of The Daisy Chain flower shop in February 1996

This is Arnold Brill outside his shop on Street Lane in February 1996.

6. Street Lane in the 1990s

Arnold Brill outside his shop on Street Lane in February 1996.

