Your YEP photographed fresh-faced Leeds RL junior signing Kevin Sinfield bursting through to score a try for England Schools U-16s against France at South Leeds Stadium. It is one of 19 photos from around your city in April 1997, a month in which Leeds's reputation as the Knightsbridge of the north was boosted thanks to a fashion icon. Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood brought her own brand of chic and cool to the city thanks to the opening of her County Arcade boutique. Her arrival created quite a stir among followers of fashion as did a 'Prince and Pauper' Gotz collectable doll which went on sale for £2,700 at a shop on Vicar Lane. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 16 sagacious photos take you back to Leeds in the spring of 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia