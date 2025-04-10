Your YEP photographed fresh-faced Leeds RL junior signing Kevin Sinfield bursting through to score a try for England Schools U-16s against France at South Leeds Stadium. It is one of 19 photos from around your city in April 1997, a month in which Leeds's reputation as the Knightsbridge of the north was boosted thanks to a fashion icon. Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood brought her own brand of chic and cool to the city thanks to the opening of her County Arcade boutique. Her arrival created quite a stir among followers of fashion as did a 'Prince and Pauper' Gotz collectable doll which went on sale for £2,700 at a shop on Vicar Lane. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 16 sagacious photos take you back to Leeds in the spring of 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
19 spirited photos take you back to Leeds in the spring of 1997
This fabulous photo captures the focus on the face of a winner.
