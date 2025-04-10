19 spirited photos take you back to Leeds in the spring of 1997

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:35 BST

This fabulous photo captures the focus on the face of a winner.

Your YEP photographed fresh-faced Leeds RL junior signing Kevin Sinfield bursting through to score a try for England Schools U-16s against France at South Leeds Stadium. It is one of 19 photos from around your city in April 1997, a month in which Leeds's reputation as the Knightsbridge of the north was boosted thanks to a fashion icon. Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood brought her own brand of chic and cool to the city thanks to the opening of her County Arcade boutique. Her arrival created quite a stir among followers of fashion as did a 'Prince and Pauper' Gotz collectable doll which went on sale for £2,700 at a shop on Vicar Lane. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 16 sagacious photos take you back to Leeds in the spring of 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds RL's new junior signing Kevin Sinfield bursts his way through to score for England Schools U-16s in their match against France at South Leeds Stadium.

1. Belle Isle

Leeds RL's new junior signing Kevin Sinfield bursts his way through to score for England Schools U-16s in their match against France at South Leeds Stadium. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The busy junction of Stainbeck Road and Scott Hall Road were causing concern for parents.

2. Meanwood

The busy junction of Stainbeck Road and Scott Hall Road were causing concern for parents. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

Photo Sales
Weetwood Primary School opened. Pictured are Year 2 pupils in the classroom.

3. Middleton

Weetwood Primary School opened. Pictured are Year 2 pupils in the classroom. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

Photo Sales
Opera North singers Annabel Arden and Jamie MacDougal keep fit during rehearsals at the Leeds Grand Theatre.

4. Leeds city centre

Opera North singers Annabel Arden and Jamie MacDougal keep fit during rehearsals at the Leeds Grand Theatre. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Yorkshire captain David Byas, left, and batsman Martyn Moxon share a joke as the team gather for the annual pre-season photo-shoot.

5. Headingley

Yorkshire captain David Byas, left, and batsman Martyn Moxon share a joke as the team gather for the annual pre-season photo-shoot. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Testing the burners ahead of a Balloons and Kites Festival on the north front of Harewood House. Pictured are Ian Mcleod and David Farrer from Leeds and Pete Dalby from Howden near Goole .

6. Harewood

Testing the burners ahead of a Balloons and Kites Festival on the north front of Harewood House. Pictured are Ian Mcleod and David Farrer from Leeds and Pete Dalby from Howden near Goole . | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsLeeds RhinosLeeds Rhinos Nostalgia
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice