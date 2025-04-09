The popular TV show broadcast live from the city with presenter Peter Andre setting pulses racing at Woodhouse Moor. This was April 1996, a month which featured a celebrity from the literary world pay Leeds a visit. The new Super League era was also underway with Leeds RL struggling to find their feet while your Yorkshire Evening Post showcased the hard yards and hard work put in by St Wilko and his team behind the scenes at the club's Thorp Arch training facility at Wetherby. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the 30 days in the life of your city and its residents. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia