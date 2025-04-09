The popular TV show broadcast live from the city with presenter Peter Andre setting pulses racing at Woodhouse Moor. This was April 1996, a month which featured a celebrity from the literary world pay Leeds a visit. The new Super League era was also underway with Leeds RL struggling to find their feet while your Yorkshire Evening Post showcased the hard yards and hard work put in by St Wilko and his team behind the scenes at the club's Thorp Arch training facility at Wetherby. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the 30 days in the life of your city and its residents. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Woodhouse Moor
Big Breakfast presenter Peter Andre is pictured on Woodhouse Moor during a break from the live show with contestants Nicky Clark, left, and Lynsey Roberts. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Leeds city centre
Leeds Civic Hall was the setting to discuss a possible merger of St James's Hospital and Leeds General Infirmary. Pictured are Leeds Labour MPs George Mudie, John Battle and Derek Fatchett. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Meanwood
Leeds RL captain Neil Harman was at Carr Manor High School for the opening of a mini-bank. Pictured with him is Leeds player Harvey Howard and pupils Lisa Hickman, Sean Smith and Asa Beaumont. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
4. Crossgates
A new facility for the disposal of dog dirt was launched in Manston Park. Kirby, the Labrador watches as owner John Brooke uses the bin. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
5. Moortown
The Central Vilna Synagogue on Harrogate Road was devastated by fire. | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer
6. Moortown
This is 90-year-old Lorna Crawford owner of Leeds's oldest playgroup and still attending every day. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.