Hunslet, Middleton, Belle Isle, Morley, Churwell, Gildersome, Beeston, Drighlington, Tingley and Rothwell are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
35 of the best photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1998
These photo memories a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
