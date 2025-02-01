35 of the best photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1998

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 11:00 BST

These photo memories a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.

Hunslet, Middleton, Belle Isle, Morley, Churwell, Gildersome, Beeston, Drighlington, Tingley and Rothwell are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around south Leeds in 1998.

1. South Leeds in 1998

Enjoy these photo memories from around south Leeds in 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Morley High headteacher Dr Roland Walker and two of the school's dinner ladies, Patricia Williams (left) and Gillian Parnell in the newly-refurbished dining hall in December 1998.

2. Morley

Morley High headteacher Dr Roland Walker and two of the school's dinner ladies, Patricia Williams (left) and Gillian Parnell in the newly-refurbished dining hall in December 1998. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Rugby star Jason Robinson signs autographs at his old school in Hunslet Carr in June 1998.

3. Hunslet

Rugby star Jason Robinson signs autographs at his old school in Hunslet Carr in June 1998. Photo: Keith Lawson

Did you buy a car from here back in the day? The forecourt at M.B. Motors in Drighlington in September 1998.

4. Drighlington

Did you buy a car from here back in the day? The forecourt at M.B. Motors in Drighlington in September 1998. | Barry Henson Photo: Barry Henson

Part of the memorial to Morley cyclist Beryl Burton OBE in Beryl Burton Gardens in October 1998.

5. Morley

Part of the memorial to Morley cyclist Beryl Burton OBE in Beryl Burton Gardens in October 1998. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

South Leeds Conservative Club A-team pictured in November 1998. From left are Philip Baldwin, Tony Biggart, Andy Hatfield, Dave Lucas and Damian Hatfield.

6. South Leeds

South Leeds Conservative Club A-team pictured in November 1998. From left are Philip Baldwin, Tony Biggart, Andy Hatfield, Dave Lucas and Damian Hatfield. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

