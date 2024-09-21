5 . Morley in the 1960s

A view of Morley Bottoms looking from Troy Road in April1967. In the centre are properties 1-17 Station Road which were soon to be demolished. Shops on Cheapside, Morley Bottoms can be seen to the left, one with a white awning outside. Prospect Mill can be seen in the background on the hill with chimneys to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net