Local landmarks and street scenes take centre stage in this decade long trip down memory lane. They feature corner shops, bird's eye views as well as well travelled and much loved townscapes including Morley Bottoms and Hunger Hill. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
South Leeds: 21 photo gems chart changing face of Morley in the 1960s
These wonderful photos chart the changing face of Morley during the 1960s.
1 / 4
