South Leeds: 11 magnificent photos take you back to Miggy in the 1930s

6 . Middleton in the 1930s

A parade of shops on left hand side of Middleton Park Circus pictured in November 1933. They were built between 1927 and 1929. Shops on the circus are, from left, John Gibb, butchers; R.C. Hopkinson Ltd., grocers; Mrs Maud Watson, drapers; Tom Marshall Gatenby, Middleton fruit market; Mrs Ethel Kershaw, chemist; William Teale, gentleman's outfitters. On the left is W.H. Dickinson, hairdressers and Ethel Bedford, cafe and confectioners. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net