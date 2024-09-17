South Leeds: 11 magnificent photos take you back to Miggy in the 1930s

Middleton Park Circus takes centre stage celebrating life in the suburb in the 1930s.

This collection of photos provides a fascinating insight and snapshot of life in LS10 during a decade of change, modernisation and democratization across Leeds and beyond. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 42 memorable photos take you back to Middleton in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from Middleton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Middleton in the 1930s

Enjoy these photo memories from Middleton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Middleton in the 1930s

Tramlines on Middleton Park Road with houses in the background in February 1937. The main focus of the photograph is a rectangular object (possibly a tram timetable) which has an advertisement for Rinso on the back. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Middleton in the 1930s

A parade of shops on Middleton Park Circus in February 1939. There is a good view of the butchers' window Gibbs. Also in view is Hopkinson's grocery and part of Gatenby's the greengrocer. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Middleton in the 1930s

Bedford's confectioner's shop taken from Middleton Park Circus in February 1939. The substantial shop which was situated on the corner of Middleton Park Road and Circus has windows filled with confectionery. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Middleton in the 1930s

Dewsbury Road in February 1937 and pictured is the home of W.M.Whitaker, plumber. A painted sign to side of house advertising the services of Mr. Whitaker has red line markings edited to photograph by city engineers, implying sign had been put up without permission. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Middleton in the 1930s

A parade of shops on left hand side of Middleton Park Circus pictured in November 1933. They were built between 1927 and 1929. Shops on the circus are, from left, John Gibb, butchers; R.C. Hopkinson Ltd., grocers; Mrs Maud Watson, drapers; Tom Marshall Gatenby, Middleton fruit market; Mrs Ethel Kershaw, chemist; William Teale, gentleman's outfitters. On the left is W.H. Dickinson, hairdressers and Ethel Bedford, cafe and confectioners. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

