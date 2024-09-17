South Leeds: 11 magnificent photos take you back to Miggy in the 1930s

1. Middleton in the 1930s
Enjoy these photo memories from Middleton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Middleton in the 1930s
Tramlines on Middleton Park Road with houses in the background in February 1937. The main focus of the photograph is a rectangular object (possibly a tram timetable) which has an advertisement for Rinso on the back. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Middleton in the 1930s
A parade of shops on Middleton Park Circus in February 1939. There is a good view of the butchers' window Gibbs. Also in view is Hopkinson's grocery and part of Gatenby's the greengrocer. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Middleton in the 1930s
Bedford's confectioner's shop taken from Middleton Park Circus in February 1939. The substantial shop which was situated on the corner of Middleton Park Road and Circus has windows filled with confectionery. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Middleton in the 1930s
Dewsbury Road in February 1937 and pictured is the home of W.M.Whitaker, plumber. A painted sign to side of house advertising the services of Mr. Whitaker has red line markings edited to photograph by city engineers, implying sign had been put up without permission. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Middleton in the 1930s
A parade of shops on left hand side of Middleton Park Circus pictured in November 1933. They were built between 1927 and 1929. Shops on the circus are, from left, John Gibb, butchers; R.C. Hopkinson Ltd., grocers; Mrs Maud Watson, drapers; Tom Marshall Gatenby, Middleton fruit market; Mrs Ethel Kershaw, chemist; William Teale, gentleman's outfitters. On the left is W.H. Dickinson, hairdressers and Ethel Bedford, cafe and confectioners. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.