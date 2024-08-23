22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 09:10 BST
These wonderful memories showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the early 1990s.

These wonderful memories showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the early 1990s.

They bring together the sights and sounds of life around the heart of Leeds in 1992, a year in which your city had plenty to celebrate. Familiar landmarks, shops, pubs and restaurants are all featured in this nostalgic flashback which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of shoppers, workers and visitors. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The Fina filling station at bottom of Eastgate.

1. Leeds city centre in 1992

The Fina filling station at bottom of Eastgate.

Dennis's fish & chip shop and restaurant on Harper Street.

2. Leeds city centre in 1992

Dennis's fish & chip shop and restaurant on Harper Street.

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Ikes Bistro on Cross Belgrave Street.

3. Leeds city centre in 1992

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Ikes Bistro on Cross Belgrave Street.

A view looking from New York Street, Kirkgate Junction on to corner of Call Lane. Tip Top fashions can be seen on corner with the Regent Public House on the right, Henry Brown (electrical) Ltd is on the left.

4. Leeds city centre in 1992

A view looking from New York Street, Kirkgate Junction on to corner of Call Lane. Tip Top fashions can be seen on corner with the Regent Public House on the right, Henry Brown (electrical) Ltd is on the left.

Do you remember any of these Merrion Centre shops?

5. Leeds city centre in 1992

Do you remember any of these Merrion Centre shops?

Workers busy on the inner city loop road project near Leeds General Infirmary in October 1992.

6. Leeds city centre in 1992

Workers busy on the inner city loop road project near Leeds General Infirmary in October 1992.

