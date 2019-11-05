Seven lost wonders of Leeds - how many do you know about?

Seven lost wonders of Leeds you may not know about

Leeds is home to some remarkable buildings but over the years many of the most impressive have been demolished.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 5:00 pm

Leeds is home to some remarkable buildings but over the years many of the most impressive have been demolished.

1. Leeds Stock Exchange, Albion Place, Leeds Centre (1844-1971)

In 1964, some 300,000 people were said to hold investments with Leeds Stock Exchange. In 1973, it became part of the London Stock Exchange. It finally closed in 1990 after the London Stock Exchange carried out a cost review.

2. The Old Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Headingley (1840-present)

Part of this amazing complex still exists. Many people will have passed the castellated frontage on Cardigan Road, Headingley but few perhaps realise that in its heyday it was a zoo, called Leeds Zoological and Botanical Society.

3. St Mary's Church, Quarry Hill (1823-1979)

A so-called 'Million Act' church, built with money from the Government directly after the Napoleonic War. It feared there might be a revolt and one of the ways of controlling the population was to get them into church.

4. Horsforth Hall, Horsforth (1699-1950s)

Originally the home of the Stanhope family, Horsforth Hall was built in 1699. It was a grandiose house and as such was meant to be a statement of wealth.

Photo: Horsforth Civic Society

