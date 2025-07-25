Sentimental photos take you back to Leeds in the early 1980s

They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of city folk in a year the price of cigarettes rose to £1 a pack. Cinema-goers in Leeds were watching the likes of Superman II, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Kramer vs Kramer, An American Werewolf in London and Legend of the Golden Vampires, which was x-rated. And on the telly you would likely be tuning into Terry and June, Pot Black ‘82, MASH and Minder. This collection of memories feature street scenes from the city centre as well as all four corners of Leeds including Morley, Temple Newsam Roundhay, Pudsey and Hunslet. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia