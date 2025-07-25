Sentimental photos take you back to Leeds in the early 1980s

They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of city folk in a year the price of cigarettes rose to £1 a pack. Cinema-goers in Leeds were watching the likes of Superman II, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Kramer vs Kramer, An American Werewolf in London and Legend of the Golden Vampires, which was x-rated. And on the telly you would likely be tuning into Terry and June, Pot Black ‘82, MASH and Minder. This collection of memories feature street scenes from the city centre as well as all four corners of Leeds including Morley, Temple Newsam Roundhay, Pudsey and Hunslet. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Commercial Street in September 1982, right, at the junction with Lands Lane, left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
July 1982 and pictured is The County Arcade between Briggate and Vicar Lane. Shops seen include Highwood Investments Ltd. selling gold and silver jewellery at discount prices, Chapmans Corsetieres Ltd and Greenwoods. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Roundhay
March 1982. A row of shops and businesses on Street Lane. These include Trustee Savings Bank, Crockatt Cleaning, Leeds and Holbeck Building Society and The Coffee Shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Wykebeck
People queuing for the annual Wykebeck Family Allowance Toy Fair held in December 1982. It was an opportunity to buy Christmas toys at reasonable prices thanks to donations by local firms and business fairs including Toy City. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
St. Paul's Street featuring The Buffet cafe and Silvio's Bakery in November 1982. St. Paul's Gallery occupies the floor above the latter. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Vicar Lane seen from the junction with Ludgate Hill, foreground, in February 1982. Across Vicar Lane the junction with King Edward Street is visible. | YPN Photo: YPN
