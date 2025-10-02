It was put up in the heart of the city as part of the Leeds Tercentenary celebrations. This was 1926, a year which also featured huge unrest as the General Strike generated serious rioting in Vicar Lane and Duncan Street. These 15 photos take you around the city centre during the 12 months and feature landmarks, well travelled streets as well as shops and restaurants. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 9 of the oldest buildings in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
This view of Kirkgate looks across Vicar Lane down to the Parish Church. The medieval castle is part of the Leeds Tercentenary celebrations. The corner of Leeds Kirkgate Market building can just be seen on the left. Pictured in July 1926. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
115 to 126 Briggate in September 1926. The first occupant of the shop on the corner of King Edward Street and Briggate was Charles James Fox, piano dealer. It was being used by G. Cooke and Son, outfitters, before H. and D. Hart, milliners and furriers, moved there from 2-4 New Briggate to 116 Briggate just prior to the taking of this photo. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Old premises of H & D Hart Milliners and furriers on corner of New Briggate and upper Headrow. Harts re-located to 116 Briggate to make way for Paramount (Odeon) Cinema which opened in 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Armistice Day Remembrance Ceremony showing the Sergeant-at-Mace, Edward T. Jones leading the procession of dignitaries through City Square in November 1926. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society
The Lady Mayoress, Ella Lupton, hosting an 'At Home' which was most likely held in the first floor rooms which occupy the east side of the Town Hall. This is the beautifully decorated reception suite reserved for the Mayor and used when Queen Victoria opened the Town Hall in 1858. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society
This photo was taken in front of the General Post Office in City Square on Armistice Day, 1926. The War Memorial was first sited here and was unveiled by the Earl of Harewood on October 10th 1922. In 1936 it was moved to the newly designed Garden of Rest in the Headrow to make way for a new traffic circulation in City Square. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society