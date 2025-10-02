Sentimental photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the mid 1920s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

These sentimental photos chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the mid 1920s and feature a medieval castle.

It was put up in the heart of the city as part of the Leeds Tercentenary celebrations. This was 1926, a year which also featured huge unrest as the General Strike generated serious rioting in Vicar Lane and Duncan Street. These 15 photos take you around the city centre during the 12 months and feature landmarks, well travelled streets as well as shops and restaurants. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 9 of the oldest buildings in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This view of Kirkgate looks across Vicar Lane down to the Parish Church. The medieval castle is part of the Leeds Tercentenary celebrations. The corner of Leeds Kirkgate Market building can just be seen on the left. Pictured in July 1926.

1. Leeds city centre

This view of Kirkgate looks across Vicar Lane down to the Parish Church. The medieval castle is part of the Leeds Tercentenary celebrations. The corner of Leeds Kirkgate Market building can just be seen on the left. Pictured in July 1926. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
115 to 126 Briggate in September 1926. The first occupant of the shop on the corner of King Edward Street and Briggate was Charles James Fox, piano dealer. It was being used by G. Cooke and Son, outfitters, before H. and D. Hart, milliners and furriers, moved there from 2-4 New Briggate to 116 Briggate just prior to the taking of this photo.

2. Leeds city centre

115 to 126 Briggate in September 1926. The first occupant of the shop on the corner of King Edward Street and Briggate was Charles James Fox, piano dealer. It was being used by G. Cooke and Son, outfitters, before H. and D. Hart, milliners and furriers, moved there from 2-4 New Briggate to 116 Briggate just prior to the taking of this photo. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Old premises of H & D Hart Milliners and furriers on corner of New Briggate and upper Headrow. Harts re-located to 116 Briggate to make way for Paramount (Odeon) Cinema which opened in 1932.

3. Leeds city centre

Old premises of H & D Hart Milliners and furriers on corner of New Briggate and upper Headrow. Harts re-located to 116 Briggate to make way for Paramount (Odeon) Cinema which opened in 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Armistice Day Remembrance Ceremony showing the Sergeant-at-Mace, Edward T. Jones leading the procession of dignitaries through City Square in November 1926.

4. Leeds city centre

The Armistice Day Remembrance Ceremony showing the Sergeant-at-Mace, Edward T. Jones leading the procession of dignitaries through City Square in November 1926. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society

Photo Sales
The Lady Mayoress, Ella Lupton, hosting an 'At Home' which was most likely held in the first floor rooms which occupy the east side of the Town Hall. This is the beautifully decorated reception suite reserved for the Mayor and used when Queen Victoria opened the Town Hall in 1858.

5. Leeds city centre

The Lady Mayoress, Ella Lupton, hosting an 'At Home' which was most likely held in the first floor rooms which occupy the east side of the Town Hall. This is the beautifully decorated reception suite reserved for the Mayor and used when Queen Victoria opened the Town Hall in 1858. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society

Photo Sales
This photo was taken in front of the General Post Office in City Square on Armistice Day, 1926. The War Memorial was first sited here and was unveiled by the Earl of Harewood on October 10th 1922. In 1936 it was moved to the newly designed Garden of Rest in the Headrow to make way for a new traffic circulation in City Square.

6. Leeds city centre

This photo was taken in front of the General Post Office in City Square on Armistice Day, 1926. The War Memorial was first sited here and was unveiled by the Earl of Harewood on October 10th 1922. In 1936 it was moved to the newly designed Garden of Rest in the Headrow to make way for a new traffic circulation in City Square. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice