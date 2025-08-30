9 of the oldest buildings in Leeds

1. The Bingley Arms, Bardsey
The Bingley Arms calls itself the oldest pub in Britain, with a history dating back to between AD 905 and AD 953. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Harewood Castle
Looking up one of the towers of Harewood Castle, a 14th-century stone hall house and courtyard fortress, located on the Harewood estate. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford
3. Calverley Old Hall
Calverley Old Hall is a medieval manor house with Grade I listed building status dating back to the 12th century. It has now been restored as a holiday let in a project costing £5.1m by the building conservation charity The Landmark Trust. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
4. All Hallows Church, Bardsey
The tower is the oldest part of this church and dates back to somewhere between 850 and 950 AD. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson
5. Kirkstall Abbey
This ruined Cistercian monastery is set in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. It was founded circa 1152 and was disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII. It was acquired by the Leeds Corporation as a gift from Colonel North and opened to the public in the late 19th century. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
6. Stank Hall
Stank Hall on Dewsbury Road was built in the late 15th century for the Beeston family. It has been listed as Grade II by English Heritage since October 1951. Immediately to the north stands a Grade II listed barn of the late 15th to early 16th century that was also built for the Beeston family and was acquired by the Hodgson family in the 17th century. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe