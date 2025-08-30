9 of the oldest buildings in Leeds

They say age is only a number.

They say age is only a number.

These buildings prove just that having stood the test of time and each boasting to be one of the oldest in Leeds. Churches, pubs, halls and yards are all featured in this historic round up of the city's oldest. How many have you visited?

The Bingley Arms calls itself the oldest pub in Britain, with a history dating back to between AD 905 and AD 953.

1. The Bingley Arms, Bardsey

The Bingley Arms calls itself the oldest pub in Britain, with a history dating back to between AD 905 and AD 953. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Looking up one of the towers of Harewood Castle, a 14th-century stone hall house and courtyard fortress, located on the Harewood estate.

2. Harewood Castle

Looking up one of the towers of Harewood Castle, a 14th-century stone hall house and courtyard fortress, located on the Harewood estate. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Calverley Old Hall is a medieval manor house with Grade I listed building status dating back to the 12th century. It has now been restored as a holiday let in a project costing £5.1m by the building conservation charity The Landmark Trust.

3. Calverley Old Hall

Calverley Old Hall is a medieval manor house with Grade I listed building status dating back to the 12th century. It has now been restored as a holiday let in a project costing £5.1m by the building conservation charity The Landmark Trust. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

The tower is the oldest part of this church and dates back to somewhere between 850 and 950 AD.

4. All Hallows Church, Bardsey

The tower is the oldest part of this church and dates back to somewhere between 850 and 950 AD. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

This ruined Cistercian monastery is set in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. It was founded circa 1152 and was disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII. It was acquired by the Leeds Corporation as a gift from Colonel North and opened to the public in the late 19th century.

5. Kirkstall Abbey

This ruined Cistercian monastery is set in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. It was founded circa 1152 and was disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII. It was acquired by the Leeds Corporation as a gift from Colonel North and opened to the public in the late 19th century. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Stank Hall on Dewsbury Road was built in the late 15th century for the Beeston family. It has been listed as Grade II by English Heritage since October 1951. Immediately to the north stands a Grade II listed barn of the late 15th to early 16th century that was also built for the Beeston family and was acquired by the Hodgson family in the 17th century.

6. Stank Hall

Stank Hall on Dewsbury Road was built in the late 15th century for the Beeston family. It has been listed as Grade II by English Heritage since October 1951. Immediately to the north stands a Grade II listed barn of the late 15th to early 16th century that was also built for the Beeston family and was acquired by the Hodgson family in the 17th century. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

