9 of the oldest buildings in Leeds

6 . Stank Hall

Stank Hall on Dewsbury Road was built in the late 15th century for the Beeston family. It has been listed as Grade II by English Heritage since October 1951. Immediately to the north stands a Grade II listed barn of the late 15th to early 16th century that was also built for the Beeston family and was acquired by the Hodgson family in the 17th century. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe