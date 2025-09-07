Scintillating photos take you back to Leeds in September 1996

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

These scintillating photos plucked from the YEP archive chart 31 days in the life of your Leeds in the mid-1990s.

They turn back the clock to September 1996 and showcase memories of the news stories making the news headlines during the month. It was a month which featured a much loved sports retailer on the move and a cricket visting the city. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from around the suburbs with Pudsey Moortown and Harehills in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Sport retailer Lillywhites moved to the Schofield Centre in the city centre.

1. Leeds city centre

Sport retailer Lillywhites moved to the Schofield Centre in the city centre.

Leeds Royal Mail golf team qualified to play in the Trans-European Cup golf tournament in Spain. Pictured are, from left, Andy Williams, Mick Waterhouse, Richard Loft, and Peter Walstenholme.

2. Leeds

Leeds Royal Mail golf team qualified to play in the Trans-European Cup golf tournament in Spain. Pictured are, from left, Andy Williams, Mick Waterhouse, Richard Loft, and Peter Walstenholme.

Work was well under way on construction of the White Rose Shopping Centre. It opened in March 1997.

3. Morley

Work was well under way on construction of the White Rose Shopping Centre. It opened in March 1997.

Your YEP took to the air for a progress report on the M1/M621 link-up. A massive new flyover is being constructed in centre of a this photo.

4. Holbeck

Your YEP took to the air for a progress report on the M1/M621 link-up. A massive new flyover is being constructed in centre of a this photo.

White Laith Rangers football team received special invitation to look around Elland Road. Pictured are some of the players with Leeds United mascot Ellie the Elephant.

5. Elland Road

White Laith Rangers football team received special invitation to look around Elland Road. Pictured are some of the players with Leeds United mascot Ellie the Elephant.

Grand Master Pajon Muangson visited South Leeds Stadium to teach members of the 350-strong 'Golden Team' club traditional Muay Thai known in the west as Thai Boxing.

6. Belle Isle

Grand Master Pajon Muangson visited South Leeds Stadium to teach members of the 350-strong 'Golden Team' club traditional Muay Thai known in the west as Thai Boxing.

