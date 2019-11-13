Is this the Schofields you remember?

Schofields Leeds in 12 photos - The department store which stood proud among the city's shopping elite

It was the city centre department store held in high esteem by Leeds shoppers.

Schofields was among an elite number of city centre shops back in the day for shoppers looking to indulge in a dose of retail therapy. It opened at Victoria Arcade in 1901 in a single shop unit as a "fancy drapers and milliners" with a staff of two before expanding... The Headrow store was rebuilt in 1952. We hope these photos from the YEP archive spark some happy memories. READ MORE: Wallace Arnold in 16 photos: How the Leeds holiday coach operator made travel dreams come true

1. December 1971

Do you remember the Toy Fair on the second floor?

2. 1910

Schofields window displays of lace collars and blouses.

Photo: Peter Tuffrey

3. October 1970

Peter D. Schofield, the chairman of Schofields, in the Leeds store.

4. 1922

A Schofields window display.

Photo: Peter Tuffrey

