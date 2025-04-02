They turn back the clock to April 1999 and showcase the local stories making the news headlines around the city during the month. It was a 30 days which saw British Midland Airline staff taking part in a sponsored aircraft pull at Leeds and Bradford Airport to raise funds for the NSPCC. It was also a month which saw the hills alive with the sound of music while Leeds Rhinos fans were looking forward to the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia