18 sassy photos take you back to Leeds in the spring of 1999

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:42 BST

This photo gallery showcases 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the late 1990s.

They turn back the clock to April 1999 and showcase the local stories making the news headlines around the city during the month. It was a 30 days which saw British Midland Airline staff taking part in a sponsored aircraft pull at Leeds and Bradford Airport to raise funds for the NSPCC. It was also a month which saw the hills alive with the sound of music while Leeds Rhinos fans were looking forward to the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

British Midland Airline staff took part in a sponsored aircraft pull at Leeds and Bradford Airport to raise funds for the NSPCC.

1. Yeadon

British Midland Airline staff took part in a sponsored aircraft pull at Leeds and Bradford Airport to raise funds for the NSPCC. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
This scrap sculpture proved a talking point in Leeds. The DVLA displayed this stack of vehicles they have scrapped for not having a tax disc. These cars, all impounded in the Yorkshire area, were used to begin a publicity campaign to encourage motorists to check their vehicles tax.

2. Leeds city centre

This scrap sculpture proved a talking point in Leeds. The DVLA displayed this stack of vehicles they have scrapped for not having a tax disc. These cars, all impounded in the Yorkshire area, were used to begin a publicity campaign to encourage motorists to check their vehicles tax. | John Giles Photo: John Giles

Photo Sales
It proved to be a bad day at the office for this driver after his lorry overturned on Wakefield Road.

3. Stourton

It proved to be a bad day at the office for this driver after his lorry overturned on Wakefield Road. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Yorkshire CCC captain David Byas has a break from practice for a cup of Taylor's of Harrogate's new 'Phoenix' blend tea served by Betty's waitress Jessica Ambler.

4. Headingley

Yorkshire CCC captain David Byas has a break from practice for a cup of Taylor's of Harrogate's new 'Phoenix' blend tea served by Betty's waitress Jessica Ambler. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Volunteer laddermen carry the maypole after the lowering ceremony at Barwick-in-Elmet.

5. Barwick-in-Elmet

Volunteer laddermen carry the maypole after the lowering ceremony at Barwick-in-Elmet. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Captain Dave Gani a pilot for British Regional Airlines at the controls of a Jetstream 41 aircraft at Leeds Bradford Airport bound for Southampton. He is served by his teenage daughter who became one of the cabin crew as part of 'Take your daughter to work day' in initiative.

6. Yeadon

Captain Dave Gani a pilot for British Regional Airlines at the controls of a Jetstream 41 aircraft at Leeds Bradford Airport bound for Southampton. He is served by his teenage daughter who became one of the cabin crew as part of 'Take your daughter to work day' in initiative. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice