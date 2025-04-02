They turn back the clock to April 1999 and showcase the local stories making the news headlines around the city during the month. It was a 30 days which saw British Midland Airline staff taking part in a sponsored aircraft pull at Leeds and Bradford Airport to raise funds for the NSPCC. It was also a month which saw the hills alive with the sound of music while Leeds Rhinos fans were looking forward to the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
18 sassy photos take you back to Leeds in the spring of 1999
This photo gallery showcases 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the late 1990s.
