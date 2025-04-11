First team stars Lee Sharpe, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Nigel Martyn were thrust into the spotlight alongside models on stage during a fashion show This was Leeds in April 1998 and a show of a different kind was being premiered at West Yorkshire Playhouse with the life of pools winner Viv Nicholson taking centre stage. Elsewhere traditional horse power returned to the city centre while a Leeds bakery was celebrating its 60th anniversary. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
21 sanguine photos take you back to Leeds in the spring of 1998
It was the month Leeds United took to the catwalk to promote the club's new home strip.
