It was the month Leeds United took to the catwalk to promote the club's new home strip.

First team stars Lee Sharpe, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Nigel Martyn were thrust into the spotlight alongside models on stage during a fashion show This was Leeds in April 1998 and a show of a different kind was being premiered at West Yorkshire Playhouse with the life of pools winner Viv Nicholson taking centre stage. Elsewhere traditional horse power returned to the city centre while a Leeds bakery was celebrating its 60th anniversary. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Lee Sharpe, Nigel Martyn and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on the catwalk in the new strip at the Leeds United Fashion Show.

1. Leeds United

Lee Sharpe, Nigel Martyn and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on the catwalk in the new strip at the Leeds United Fashion Show. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Pools winner Viv Nicholson (right) with actress Rosemary Ashe, who was playing her in a West Yorkshire Playhouse production about her life.

2. Leeds city centre

Pools winner Viv Nicholson (right) with actress Rosemary Ashe, who was playing her in a West Yorkshire Playhouse production about her life. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

This notice of byelaws was put up outside Leeds City Art Gallery warning against the use of roller blades and skateboards.

3. Leeds city centre

This notice of byelaws was put up outside Leeds City Art Gallery warning against the use of roller blades and skateboards. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is traffic warden Judy Mills, based at Millgarth, who used her Honda motorcycle to get around the city.

4. Leeds city centre

This is traffic warden Judy Mills, based at Millgarth, who used her Honda motorcycle to get around the city. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Randy Blackburn pictured at his home in Leeds with his ten year creation - a scale model of a Fairground Engine.

5. Shadwell

This is Randy Blackburn pictured at his home in Leeds with his ten year creation - a scale model of a Fairground Engine. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

These two Black Swans had set up home on Waterloo Lake.

6. Roundhay Park

These two Black Swans had set up home on Waterloo Lake. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

