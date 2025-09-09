23 sanguine photos take you back to Leeds in September 1995

Read all about it! These sanguine photos chart 31 days in the life of your Leeds in the mid-1990s.

They turn back the clock to September 1995, a month in which a Yorkshire Evening Post newspaper was told to leave his pitch on Kirkgate move to make way for the refurbishment of a historic pub. It was also a month which featured talking signs installed at Leeds City Bus Station. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive showcase the stories making the headlines in the city centre and the suburbs with Middleton, Woodlesford, Beeston and Hunslet all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Newspaper vendor Brian Keighley who had been told to move from his site on Kirkgate to make way for the refurbishment of the old Scotsman pub. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Leeds city centre

Sharon Wood, an assistant at M &G Fruits in Leeds Market with bagged potatoes marked in 5lb and 2.27 Kg. story | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Leeds city centre

Some of the participants in the sponsored aerobathon held at Park Square organised by Donaldson's Chartered Surveyors to raise money for the National Children's Home Action for Children charity. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Middleton

Work continued on tearing down the derelict houses of Middleton Park Square. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Leeds Bradford Airport

Bricklayers Paul McKay, left, and Damien Laws put the finishing touches to their brick built biplane which is on display outside Leeds Bradford Airport. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

6. Leeds city centre

People gather round to get a closer look at the completed legal section of the Leeds Bayeux tapestry that was unveiled at the Metropole Hotel. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

