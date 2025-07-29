18 romantic photos take you back to Leeds in July 1999

Seven Leeds lasses - Tracie Hunkins, Sam Crane, Nimi, Lisa Hunkins and Janine Warner, Christine North and Sunita Mistry - were looking for love. They were the stars of the new Channel 4 series ‘Love in Leeds’ narrated by Sara Cox which followed their fortunes on the dating scene. It first aired in July 1999 and is the first of 18 photo memories charting 31 days in the life of your city and its residents. Elsewhere binyards in Burley were receiving a colourful makeover and 60,000 revellers turned out to enjoy the annual free Party in the Park music extravaganza whuch featured a soap star turned pop star. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia