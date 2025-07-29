18 romantic photos take you back to Leeds in July 1999

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

They were the single pringles looking to mingle.

Seven Leeds lasses - Tracie Hunkins, Sam Crane, Nimi, Lisa Hunkins and Janine Warner, Christine North and Sunita Mistry - were looking for love. They were the stars of the new Channel 4 series ‘Love in Leeds’ narrated by Sara Cox which followed their fortunes on the dating scene. It first aired in July 1999 and is the first of 18 photo memories charting 31 days in the life of your city and its residents. Elsewhere binyards in Burley were receiving a colourful makeover and 60,000 revellers turned out to enjoy the annual free Party in the Park music extravaganza whuch featured a soap star turned pop star. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

New Channel 4 programme 'Love in Leeds' aired. Pictured are the cast at Townhouse waiting for the first show to start.

1. Leeds city centre

New Channel 4 programme 'Love in Leeds' aired. Pictured are the cast at Townhouse waiting for the first show to start. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Binyards in Burley were enjoying a makeover. Young Carly Sykes arranges some of the flowers in the binyard in Kelsall Place. She is watched by her grandfather Edward Wade a resident and co-ordinator Gordon Defontenay, left.

2. Burley

Binyards in Burley were enjoying a makeover. Young Carly Sykes arranges some of the flowers in the binyard in Kelsall Place. She is watched by her grandfather Edward Wade a resident and co-ordinator Gordon Defontenay, left. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Waterfront Heritage board at The Palace pub was launched. Pictured is Nigel Clark of Groundwork Leeds, Eric Cowin of Eye On The Aire, historian Dr.Kevin Grady and Jeremy Greville Williams of Allied Domecq Inns

3. Leeds city centre

The Waterfront Heritage board at The Palace pub was launched. Pictured is Nigel Clark of Groundwork Leeds, Eric Cowin of Eye On The Aire, historian Dr.Kevin Grady and Jeremy Greville Williams of Allied Domecq Inns | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Buffalo Bill (Adam Desforges) enjoys a pint at the Cardigan Arms to the surprise of landlord Barrie Edmands. The stunt was to publicise the Buffalo Bill Wild West exhibition at the Royal Armouries.

4. Kirkstall

Buffalo Bill (Adam Desforges) enjoys a pint at the Cardigan Arms to the surprise of landlord Barrie Edmands. The stunt was to publicise the Buffalo Bill Wild West exhibition at the Royal Armouries. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Best selling novelist and former YEP reporter Barbara Taylor Bradford at the Queens Hotel for the Yorkshire Post literary luncheon.

5. Leeds city centre

Best selling novelist and former YEP reporter Barbara Taylor Bradford at the Queens Hotel for the Yorkshire Post literary luncheon. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
Vandals targeted Middleton Primary School. Pictured is assistant caretaker Sylvia Major cleaning up the mess.

6. Middleton

Vandals targeted Middleton Primary School. Pictured is assistant caretaker Sylvia Major cleaning up the mess. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice