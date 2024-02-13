Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rio's Leeds: Memories of the city centre nightclub for rock revellers

It was the city centre nightclub which catered for rock music fans.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Rio's moved to the Grand Arcade in Leeds after helping put another city on the world music map. The brand had forged its reputation for 20 years in Bradford but in 2007 moved down the M62 to capitalise on the "vibrant" live music scene in Leeds. Legendary New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook played a live DJ set on the opening night and was accompanied by live performances from Robochrist, Stateless and Random Hand. Other acts signed up included iconic blues hero Bo Diddley and Detroit-based rock outfit Electric Six. These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of revellers who enjoyed a night out back in the day. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free

Were you a regular at Rio's back in the day?

Rio's Leeds

Were you a regular at Rio's back in the day?

Rio's marketing manager Steve Hawthorn said at the time: "Unfortunately, being in Bradford did have its downsides. It was harder to get the bands over there. We chose Leeds because it's a very vibrant city with a good music scene."

Rio's Leeds

Rio's marketing manager Steve Hawthorn said at the time: "Unfortunately, being in Bradford did have its downsides. It was harder to get the bands over there. We chose Leeds because it's a very vibrant city with a good music scene."

The main stage inside Rio's

Rio's Leeds

The main stage inside Rio's

The bar area inside Rio's.

Rio's Leeds

The bar area inside Rio's.

The downstairs area of Rio's.

Rio's Leeds

The downstairs area of Rio's.

Unlike other clubs which issue membership cards, the venue used biometric fingerprinting, allowing revellers easy entry but also ensure troublemakers could be kept out.

Rio's Leeds

Unlike other clubs which issue membership cards, the venue used biometric fingerprinting, allowing revellers easy entry but also ensure troublemakers could be kept out.

