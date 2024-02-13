Rio's Leeds: Memories of the city centre nightclub for rock revellers

Rio's moved to the Grand Arcade in Leeds after helping put another city on the world music map. The brand had forged its reputation for 20 years in Bradford but in 2007 moved down the M62 to capitalise on the "vibrant" live music scene in Leeds. Legendary New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook played a live DJ set on the opening night and was accompanied by live performances from Robochrist, Stateless and Random Hand. Other acts signed up included iconic blues hero Bo Diddley and Detroit-based rock outfit Electric Six. These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of revellers who enjoyed a night out back in the day. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free