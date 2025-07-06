18 resilient photos take you back to Roundhay in the mid-1990s

These resilient photos chart a year in the life of Roundhay and its residents in the mid 1990s.

They turn back the clock to 1996 and showcase the news stories making the headlines during the 12 months. A fun fair at Roundhay Park was facing an uncertain future while vandals ruined an anniversary floral display at Canal Gardens. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Owner Evelyn Miller pictured at one of her rides at the Roundhay Park fun fair in August 1996. The fun fair was facing an uncertain future.

1. Roundhay in 1996

Owner Evelyn Miller pictured at one of her rides at the Roundhay Park fun fair in August 1996. The fun fair was facing an uncertain future. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Were you a regular at the Streets of Leeds pub on Street Lane back in the day? Pictured are manager Tanya Besford (left) and assistant Nicki Robinson.

2. Roundhay in 1996

Were you a regular at the Streets of Leeds pub on Street Lane back in the day? Pictured are manager Tanya Besford (left) and assistant Nicki Robinson. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

May 1996 and the low level of water at Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park was proving cause for concern.

3. Roundhay in 1996

May 1996 and the low level of water at Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park was proving cause for concern. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Roundhay School pupils watch members of the Figment Theatre Company during a drama based on the problem of bullying and truancy.

4. Roundhay in 1996

Roundhay School pupils watch members of the Figment Theatre Company during a drama based on the problem of bullying and truancy. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Instructor Carl Cleasby with members of his boxercise class at Step 2 Step.

5. Roundhay in 1996

Instructor Carl Cleasby with members of his boxercise class at Step 2 Step. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Dean Knowles making a splash at Roundhay Park's Waterloo Lake during round two of the British Jet Sports Championships in April 1996.

6. Roundhay in 1996

Dean Knowles making a splash at Roundhay Park's Waterloo Lake during round two of the British Jet Sports Championships in April 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

