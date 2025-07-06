18 resilient photos take you back to Roundhay in the mid-1990s

1. Roundhay in 1996
Owner Evelyn Miller pictured at one of her rides at the Roundhay Park fun fair in August 1996. The fun fair was facing an uncertain future. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Roundhay in 1996
Were you a regular at the Streets of Leeds pub on Street Lane back in the day? Pictured are manager Tanya Besford (left) and assistant Nicki Robinson. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
3. Roundhay in 1996
May 1996 and the low level of water at Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park was proving cause for concern. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Roundhay in 1996
Roundhay School pupils watch members of the Figment Theatre Company during a drama based on the problem of bullying and truancy. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
5. Roundhay in 1996
Instructor Carl Cleasby with members of his boxercise class at Step 2 Step. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
6. Roundhay in 1996
Dean Knowles making a splash at Roundhay Park's Waterloo Lake during round two of the British Jet Sports Championships in April 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
