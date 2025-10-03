Reminiscent photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1944

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos turn the spotlight on life in Leeds city centre during the mid-1940s.

Landmarks, department stores and well-travelled streets including The Headrow, New Briggate, Lands Lane and Albion Street are all featured in this rewind to 1944 set against against the backdrop of the Second World War. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz - Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Shoppers walk past department store Matthias Robinson Ltd. To left of the photo from November 1944 is a car parked on street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds city centre

A view looking down on New York Road over Bridge Street in November 1944. Northern elevation of bridge. Car, bus and lorry crossing the bridge. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds city centre

The north-west side of New Briggate pictured in February 1944. On the left is the entrance to St John the Evangelist Church, whose tower is visible behind. Details of Sunday services are on a board in front of the gates. On the road is a car with 'Ministry Of Information' on the door. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds city centre

A view looking north from Bridge Street to the elevated section of New York Road. The factory buildings on the right are the premises of Cohen & Wilkes Ltd., clothing manufacturers, situated between the junctions of Bridge Street and Regent Street on the north side of New York Road. Pictured in November 1944. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Leeds city centre

Shoppers in front of Matthias Robinson department store in November 1944. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Leeds city centre

This photo from November 1944 is taken from the roof of the City of Leeds Gas Dept looking down on Bridge Street as it passes beneath elevated section of New York Road, northern elevation. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

