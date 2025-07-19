89 of the best photos take you back to Ripon in the 1990s

They turn back the clock to the 1990s and bring in to focus different aspects of life across the city during the decade as well as showcasing the stories making the news. Landmarks such as Ripon Cathedral, Ripon bypass, Ripon Workhouse Museum, Ripon Races and Studley Royal Park with Fountains Abbey are all featured. Annual community events usch as the annual Scarecrow Festival at Sawley are also on focus as well as memories from villages and hamlets surrounding the city. These include Grewelthorpe, Sharow, Markington, South Stainley, Kirkby Malzeard and Wormald Green. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for those who called Ripon home back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 53 of the best photos take you back to Harrogate in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia
1. Ripon in the 1990s
HRH The Duchess of Kent unveils a plaque to officially open the Duchess of Kent Bridge on the Ripon bypass in March 1996. She is watched by Coun John Clout, chairman of North Yorkshire County Council. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Ripon in the 1990s
September 1996 and pictured is the first boat carrying passengers to enter Ripon Canal Basin since the 1950s. They entered in at the newly-restored section of Ripon Canal at the most northerly point on the connected inland waterway network. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Ripon in the 1990s
HRH Prince Charles shares a joke with some drama students from the College of Ripon and York St John who were dressed as Mrs Mopps cleaning the market place in June 1997. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Ripon in the 1990s
Chip shop owner Michael Harrison, of the Jolly Fryer, gets an award for the best chips in town from members of the 4th Ripon Scouts in February 1998. Presenting him with his award is senior pack leader David Vauvert, front right. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Ripon in the 1990s
Golden Wedding couples , joined by family and friends, attended a service of thanksgiving in Ripon Cathedral in June 1998. Pictured are former Leeds couple, Geoffrey and Emily Leeming, who were married in 1948 at St Mary's Hawksworth Wood, returned from Canada for the service. They emigrated there in 1963 to Ontario. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
6. Ripon in the 1990s
One of the scarecrows showing "Elliott and ET " hung from a tree in the village of Sawley near Ripon part of the Sawley Scarecrow Festival in June 1998. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
