89 of the best photos take you back to Ripon in the 1990s

They turn back the clock to the 1990s and bring in to focus different aspects of life across the city during the decade as well as showcasing the stories making the news. Landmarks such as Ripon Cathedral, Ripon bypass, Ripon Workhouse Museum, Ripon Races and Studley Royal Park with Fountains Abbey are all featured. Annual community events usch as the annual Scarecrow Festival at Sawley are also on focus as well as memories from villages and hamlets surrounding the city. These include Grewelthorpe, Sharow, Markington, South Stainley, Kirkby Malzeard and Wormald Green. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for those who called Ripon home back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember?